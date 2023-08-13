BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Week 2 Group 8: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The eighth and last group of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2, competed on August 13, delivering some enthralling performances. Team Soul’s aggressive display helped them acquire a dominant position in their group as the Omega-led BGMI squad posted 114 points on the leaderboard in six games. Team Psyche and TFSx7Hill both earned 68 points, putting them in second and third place, respectively.

OR Esports achieved the fifth spot with 65 points, including 35 kills. X7, Tribal, and Spyder secured sixth, seventh, and eighth places with 57, 46, and 42 points, respectively. These top teams managed to capture a spot in the next round.

Qualified teams for The Grind Round 3

Team Soul topped Group 8 points table (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul Team Psyche TF5x7Hills Growing Strong OR Esports X7 Wolves Team Tribal Esports Spyder Esports

Group 8 match-wise overview

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Soul completely took control of the last few circles of the first match, winning a spectacular 25-point Chicken Dinner. X7 Wolves added 19 impressive points to their tally there. Team Psyche and TFx7Hills captured 14 points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Spyder Esports emerged triumphant in the second battle with 24 points. Team Soul too presented a terrific performance and took 17 points with nine coming from kills. Team Psyche and X7 Wolves plundered 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

TF5x7Hills Esports put in a brilliant showcasing to get a decent 26-point Chicken Dinner. However, OR Esports returned to their dominant form in the third battle of The Grind Round 2, scoring 27 points. Team Soul maintained their steady flow, adding 18 points to their account.

Overall standings of Group 8 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Continuing their enhanced momentum, Team Soul conquered their second Chicken Dinner with 31 points. Growing Strong obtained 18 points, while TF5 claimed 17 points. OR Esports and X7 were only able to grab five points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Psyche’s powerful performance carried them to a stunning 30-point victory. Team Soul preferred to play fiercely and accumulate 22 points, including 16 eliminations. Team Tribal and UP50 gained 21 and 15 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Growing Strong ensured a huge 34-point victory to their name in the last match of The Grind Round 2. Galaxy Esports and OR Esports garnered 19 points each, while Team Tribal and Numen Gaming earned 13 and six points, respectively. It was the only bad game for Team Soul, as the star squad was eliminated with only one point.