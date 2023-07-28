BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 2 Group 11: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

Despite not registering any Chicken Dinner, X7 Officials occupied the pole spot in Group 11 of the BGIS The Grind Round 1. The squad amassed 44 points, half of which came from elimination. Team INR Officials and The Silent Killers secured second and third seats with 38 and 35 points, respectively. Mega Force was behind them in fourth position with 33 points.

Stalwart Esports' aggressive attack in the third match helped them finish in the top eight. Team Elite ranked eighth as they secured more position points than Big Brother and Team XO. The top eight teams have captured their position in Round 2.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 2 Group 11 overview

X7 Officials topped Group 11 standings (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2:

X7 Officials Team INR Officials The Silent Killers Mega Force LZ Officials Cratic Esports Stalwart Esports Team Elite

Match 1 - Erangel

LZ Official put in a thumping performance in the seventh zone of the initial game, marking their first victory with 12 amazing eliminations. LZ Prime shone in this Erangel match with seven kills. X7 Officials also gave their best effort to rank second with 21 points. Team Elite was in third place with 18 points. Team Hrishav scored seven points, while Burnx Officials gained six points, in total. Stalwart Esports and WSF Esports earned only two points in their first encounter of The Grind.

Match 2 - Miramar

Mega Force delivered an impressive display in the second match, winning a seven-kill Chicken Dinner and making a quick comeback. Team INR Officials also gave a brilliant performance and secured 25 points, the most in this match. Big Brother and Codered Esports got 18 and 15 points respectively. Team XO, who took only one point in the previous game, managed to garner 11 important points. Meanwhile, Stalwart and Team Silent Killers plundered only four points each.

Team XO held 10th place in The Grind Round 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Cratic Esports obtained a much-required Chicken Dinner in the third battle, held in Sanhok map. X7 Officials fought remarkably till the end and collected 20 points. Stalwart Esports got off to a fierce start in this match as they secured 18 points, including 16 eliminations. Their player Becky eliminated eight enemies alone. Team Silent Killers and Vicious stole 17 and 11 points respectively, while Burnx and Team XO grabbed nine points each there.