BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 3 Group 13: Overall Standings, overview, and more

FS Esports displayed a strong performance in Group 13 of the BGIS The Grind, claiming the top spot in the standings with an impressive 56 points. Despite not having any chicken dinner, they showcased relentless aggression from the beginning and managed to eliminate 30 opponents in their three matches. The top eight teams have progressed to Round 2 of the contest.

BTWXNed Esports secured the second position with 41 points, relying on a well-executed placement points strategy. On the other hand, Dragon Esports showcased a balanced and steady gameplay, earning them a respectable third place with 40 points.

Team Soul successfully secured a seat in the next round of The Grind. Initially, they faced a slow start in group 13 during the first round and were at risk of elimination.

However, their outstanding performance in the third match proved to be a game-changer, allowing them to surpass the qualifying threshold and advance to the next stage.

Qualified teams for The Grind Round 2

Team Soul captured sixth place in Group 13 (Image via BGMI)

FS Esports BTWXNed Esports Dragon Esports Voltx Gaming MG Thamizhas Team Soul Team Ayesha Team Five Chief

Match 1

In the first Erangel match, MG Thamizhas made the most of the situation, securing victory with an impressive 13 frags. Despite challenging circumstances, Team Ayesha put up a strong fight and secured second place with eight frags.

On the contrary, Team Soul had a rough start and got eliminated early by MG Thamizhas, earning only five points in their initial game of The Grind Round 1.

Match 2

Moving on to the Miramar game, BTWXNed Esports emerged as the winners with 12 frags, bringing their total points to 27. Dragon Esports showcased exceptional gameplay and secured second place while eliminating 14 enemies.

However, Deadly Call couldn't capitalize on the height advantage and finished in third place with four frags. FS Esports had another successful performance, thanks to FlickYT's MVP showing, contributing to their crucial 12 points.

Unfortunately, Team Soul encountered issues during rotation and could only manage two points before getting knocked out.

Eight eliminated teams from Group 13 of The Grind (Image via BGMI)

Match 3

In the third and final round, Voltx Gaming demonstrated a well-rounded gameplay, securing victory with an impressive 13 frags. FS once again showcased their skills and claimed the second position with 14 eliminations.

Meanwhile, Omega exhibited exceptional leadership and gameplay, leading his team to a commendable third place with a total of 20 points. In this match, Omega stood out as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) with an outstanding individual performance, contributing six out of the squad's 10 kills.