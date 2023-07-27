BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Group 9: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

Week 2 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind started on July 27, when teams from Group 9 competed in their three matches of Round 1. Velocity Gaming accumulated the highest points in the group, with 54 points. The Punk-led squad displayed outstanding gameplay in the first and third games, which elevated them to the top spot. Hindustan Gaming were behind them with 36 points and 17 kills.

War Mania Esports took third place with 31 points despite not playing well in their last two encounters. Forca Official and ACID Esports were in the fifth and sixth ranks with 28 and 27 points, respectively. TWOB, a well-known BGMI lineup, occupied the seventh spot with 25 points. TF5x7Hills also claimed a seat in the top eight.

8Bit, who officially revealed their roster for the BGIS The Grind yesterday, struggled and finished 10th with 21 points. The crew failed to reach the second round of the event. IMPRNTx369 Esports, which also features well-known athletes, had a disappointing performance.

Qualified teams for BGIS The Grind Round 2

VELOCITY GAMING HINDUSTAN GAMING WAR MANIA ESPORTS FORCA OFFICIAL GE PHOENIX ACID ESPORTS THE WORLD OF BATTLE TF5X7HILLS ESPORTS

Group 9 overview

Match 1 - Erangel

War Mania Esports displayed perfect execution in their first game, claiming an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Velocity Gaming also had a spectacular opening as they accumulated 23 points thanks to Aimbot’s stunning exploits.

GE Phoenix and Forca Official were able to score 18 points each. Team 8Bit showed brilliance in the initial few zones but exited the event after seven eliminations. Aimbot and Guruog eliminated eight and six enemies, respectively, in the opening round of The Grind Week 2.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second game saw Hindustan Gaming pull off a mammoth 16-kill victory in tremendous fashion. Two of their players, MJ and Nick, secured five finishes each. Roaring Champions managed to reach the eighth circle and collected 18 important points.

TF5 played a safe game and gained 13 points, including only one kill. 8Bit was knocked out with only three points. It was also a dismal game for Velocity Gaming, who couldn’t gather any points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Velocity Gaming registered a thrilling Chicken Dinner with 16 finishes. From the lineup, Immortal and A1mbot took six and five frags, respectively. ARK Esports made a comeback after gaining 14 points.

ACID and TWOB plundered 13 points each. 8Bit obtained 11 points, including one finish. The team was in a strong position with 10 eliminations but, unfortunately, was knocked out during the sixth zone.

Hindustan Gaming earned five points in their last match of The Grind Round 1.