Team 8Bit announces their BGMI lineup for BGIS 2023

Team 8Bit, a notable Indian Esports organization, has unveiled their BGMI roster for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The team has welcomed star player Regaltos to their lineup. In The Grind Round 1, the squad will participate in three matches during the second week.

It's not surprising that Regaltos has been added to the roster, as he shares the same bootcamp and excellent synergy with the team. Having previously been part of Team Soul's BGMI roster, he has much experience, which could benefit this relatively inexperienced lineup.

Team 8Bit roster for BGIS 2023

1. Juicy

2. Regaltos

3. Beast

4. Madman

5. Mighty

8Bit has been performing incredibly recently, especially since the return of BGMI. They have participated in multiple third-party events, showcasing their potential. They emerged victorious in Upthrust Ranbhoomi Season 2 and were the runners-up in the Villager Esports Pro Invitational 2023.

Furthermore, they also secured the runners-up position in the Novum Overpower Series Season 1 and achieved a podium finish in the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup.

Madman brings a diverse range of experience to the table, having been a part of various teams such as Element and Marcos Gaming before joining 8Bit. His time alongside Juicy within 8Bit has allowed them to build an impressive level of synergy, showcasing their strong teamwork and shared understanding.

On the other hand, since the return of BGMI, Beast has emerged as a breakout player. He has been performing exceptionally well and has gained recognition as a skilled assaulter in the scene, and he continues to significantly impact the team's success.

Parv "Regaltos" Singh was part of 8Bit before the BMOC, alongside Juicy and Madman last year. Unfortunately, the squad did not manage to qualify for the further stages. This year, the team has shown different momentum and can achieve remarkable results in the BGIS 2023 if they live up to their potential.

On July 27, the second week of The Grind Round 1 will commence. Notable teams such as Soul, 8Bit, and Entity Gaming will be vying for a spot in the second round. Meanwhile, teams like GodLike, Blind, and Global Esports have already secured their qualification for the next round of the event.

The Grind offers a direct qualification pathway to the latter stages of the BGIS 2023 without going through the registration and open qualifiers route. A total of 64 squads from this contest will move to the India Series.