Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, top players, and more

July 2 marked the conclusion of the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup with Gladiators Esports becoming the crown champion. The unit displayed their potential throughout the Grand Finals and amassed 219 points and 136 eliminations with the help of four Chicken Dinners. Their player DeltaPG emerged as the top individual performer in the Finale with 41 kills.

Revenant, who recently recruited Sensei, MJ, Fierce, and Apollo, achieved the second position with 194 points. The experienced lineup exhibited their exploits and secured a respectable spot in this major competition.

Team 8Bit presented an emphatic performance and unexpectedly occupied the third position with 173 points. The squad demonstrated their amazing consistency throughout 24 games and beat many seasoned teams to earn a podium.

Prize pool distribution of BGMI Champions Cup 2023

The 12-day-long contest featured a total prize pool of ₹27,00,000.

Gladiators Esports - ₹12,00,000

Revenant Esports - ₹6,00,000

Team 8Bit - ₹3,00,000

Blind Esports - ₹1,50,000

Team Soul - ₹1,00,000

OR Esports - ₹75,000

Entity - ₹75,000

Big Brother Esports - ₹40,000

Gods Reign - ₹20,000

Gujarat Tigers - ₹20,000

Numen Esports - ₹20,000

Team Aladin - ₹20,000

Medal Esports - ₹20,000

Team Insane - ₹20,000

Orangutan - ₹20,000

Reckoning Esports - ₹20,000

Blind Esports, who conquered four tournaments in June, clinched the fourth position in the competition. Their BGMI star Spower was the second-best athlete in the ultimate stage with 39 eliminations.

Gladiators Esports ranked first in BGMI Champions Cup (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team Soul, led by Omega, showcased a sensational performance in the final match of this contest, propelling them to the fifth spot in the overall leaderboard. Goblin, a prominent member of the squad, yet again performed admirably and earned 38 finishes.

Champions Cup Finals overall results (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

OR Esports ranked sixth and received ₹75,000 in prize money. The Jelly-led squad had a few disappointing games due to which they couldn't get a spot in the top three. Entity Gaming grabbed seventh place, followed by Big Brother Esports.

Top five players of Champions Cup (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Gods Reign had a horrible showing on the final day, i.e., June 2, as they gained only six points in their last six matches of the BGMI Champions Cup. The lineup, led by Robin, was on the third day, but couldn't perform well in their decisive matches. Gujarat Tigers, a newly formed team, came 10th in the competition. Orangutan Gaming and Reckoning Esports played inconsistently in the Finale and wrapped up their campaign in the 15th and 16th positions, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes