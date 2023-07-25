BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Round 1: Schedule, format, when and where to watch 

The second week of the BGIS 2023, The Grind Round 1, will be conducted from July 27 to 30. A total of 128 teams, divided into eight groups, will contest for the remaining 64 slots in the second round. The initial week was hosted from July 20 to 23, with the 64 teams advancing to Round 2, which will occur in the third and fourth weeks of the tournament.

The matches of the first to eighth groups have ended in the opening week, while the ninth to sixteenth groups are now gearing up for their battles, starting on the coming Thursday. Each day, two groups will compete in three matches each, with only half of them making it to the next round.

BGIS The Grind Week 2 schedule

In order to avoid teaming up, Krafton has opted not to reveal the team name of either group. The organizer shows the team list of the competing group directly on the live stream. All matches of the BGIS The Grind are being broadcast live on Krafton Esports India's Youtube channel.

Week 2 schedule

Day 1 - July 27 (Thursday)

Group 9 - 12:00 to 2:30 PM

Group 10 - 2:30 to 5:00 PM

Day 2 - July 28 (Friday)

Group 11 - 12:00 to 2:30 PM

Group 12 - 2:30 to 5:00 PM

Day 3 - July 29 (Saturday)

Group 13 - 12:00 to 2:30 PM

Group 14 - 2:30 to 5:00 PM

Day 4 - July 30 (Sunday)

Group 15 - 12:00 to 2:30 PM

Group 16 - 2:30 to 5:00 PM

Some renowned BGMI teams like Soul, Orangutan, Entity Gaming, and more will play in Week 2. These teams would surely have watched the first week's competition and developed a strong strategy for their respective matches.

Last year, Team Soul conquered the BMPS Season 1 in thumping fashion. The Omega-led lineup will again enter this official competition with the same intensity and will look to hoist their flag here. Ahead of the BGIS, Entity Gaming recruited a new roster, which features Saumraj and Gamlaboy. These two players played for Skylightz Gaming in the inaugural edition and led the organization to victory.

Many reputed teams like GodLike Esports, Blind, Gladiators, Global Esports, Medal, Revenant, and Enigma, have booked their seats in Round 2 of the BGIS The Grind. Numerous BGMI underdogs also reached the second stage after showcasing their potential and teamwork.