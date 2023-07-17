BGIS 2023: Trailer, prize pool, and more revealed 

Krafton launched the trailer of their second edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2023), which is all set to commence in a few weeks. The publisher also mentioned that registration for this open-to-all contest will start soon through its official website. Several players and organizations have been eagerly waiting for this prestigious competition since the game's return.

In the 68-second-long trailer, Krafton also revealed the prize pool for the contest, which will offer double that of its inaugural edition. The South Korean company mentioned:

The stage is set for India's biggest grassroot esports event! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 is finally here. With a prize pool of INR 2,00,00,000 up for grabs, the competition is about to get fierce. Ready to begin the Grind to the top? Gather your squad & prepare for battle, Registrations Open Soon.

BGIS 2023 features a huge prize pool of ₹2 crore

The second iteration of the India Series will have a homogeneous prize pool of ₹2,000,000 (approximately $243,000). The 2021 edition boasted ₹1,000,000 in prize money. Krafton has now doubled the prize money for this upcoming season, making the contest more fierce and attractive for all participants and fans.

The publisher also revealed that the official scrims, named The Grind, will begin on July 20. Before any official tournament, the company organizes a practice competition between experienced Indian teams.

It provides a great chance for all the experienced teams to gain confidence and rhythm ahead of the grand competitions. However, the list of the Invited teams for The Grind 2023 is yet to be revealed.

The official esports website of Battlegrounds Mobile India will open the registration for the BGIS 2023, like the first edition. You can register your team there after filling in the required information, such as squad members' names, in-game ID, and more.

The competition will be hosted in several stages, including In-game qualifiers, semifinals, and the Grand Finale. Many well-known Indian organizations will also receive direct invites at a later stage.

After one year ban of BGMI, many teams have made changes in their squad and now preparing themselves strongly for the upcoming BGIS 2023. Skylightz Gaming, the BGIS 2021 champions, has already bid farewell to their winning squad.

TSM India, who finished runner-up, also doesn't have a roster in the game at the moment. Their former squad has joined Gods Reign and will aim to achieve the same goal in this edition.