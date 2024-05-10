BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 2: Overall standings, summary, and more

Group 2 teams of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 2 played their six matches on May 10, 2024. WSB Gaming emerged as the star performer in the group with 113 points and two Chicken Dinners. It was the only team that amassed more than 100 points. MG Esports and Xero Reality seized second and third ranks with 58 and 52 points, respectively.

Team Weibo registered the fourth spot to its name with 44 points. Meanwhile, Team Zero, which features experienced players like ScoutOp, came in fifth place with 43 points. PCN The Veterans and IBV Gladiators occupied sixth and seventh spots, respectively. These best seven squads from Group 2 have moved to the third round.

Group 2 results of BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 2

The overall standings post BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 2 are:

  1. WSB Gaming - 113 points
  2. MG Esports - 58 points
  3. Xero Reality - 52 points
  4. Team Weibo - 44 points
  5. Team Zero - 43 points
  6. PCN The Veterans- 34 points
  7. IBG Gladiators - 28 points
  8. Sinners Esports - 27 points
  9. Oye Papaji - 26 points
  10. T7 Officials - 23 points
  11. 3I Esports - 22 points
  12. Classy Esports - 20 points
  13. NF Esports - 19 points
  14. Team Volcano - 14 points
  15. TWT Esports - 9 points
  16. Grim Reapers - 6 points

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening game of Group 2 was won by MG Esports with 24 points. Team Weibo obtained 13 points, while IBV and T7 Officials acquired nine points each. Team Zero scored seven points, including four finishes. WSB lost its initial fight and got only one point.

Match 2 - Miramar

Switching to the second battle, WSB Gaming presented a powerful comeback and sealed a huge 27-point Chicken Dinner. IBG and Team Volcano grabbed 12 and 10 points, respectively. Team Zero clinched only five points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

3I Esports achieved a 15-point victory in its third game of the BGIS Round 2. WSB Gaming yet again played fiercely and earned 18 points, including 12 kills. Xero and MG Esports took 10 points each, while Team Zero collected nine points.

Match 4 - Miramar

PCN The Veterans emerged victorious in the fourth game with 18 points, including eight finishes. WSB Gaming amassed 26 points, including 23 finishes. Sinners and Weibo earned eight points each.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Xero Reality pulled a brilliant 23-point Chicken Dinner in its fifth game of the BGIS Round 2. WSB Gaming kept up its rhythm and gained 12 points. MG Esports accumulated 11 points, while Team Zero picked up nine points.

Match 6 - Erangel

WSB Gaming concluded their BGIS Round 2 run with a mammoth 29-kill Chicken Dinner. Oye Papaji collected 15 points, while Team Zero and Weibo earned 12 and 10 points, respectively.

