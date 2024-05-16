BGIS 2024 Round 3 Day 1: Teams, format, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 Round 3 is set to kick off at 3:30 pm on May 16. The 16 participants of Group 1 will take on one another in six matches, with the top three moving to the fourth round. Some popular names like Orangutan and WSB Gaming have been seeded in this group. Several underdogs, who have amazed everyone with their results in the previous round, will also aim to continue their impressive run here.

In the third round, a total of 256 teams, including 16 from the Grind event, will fight for the 48 spots in the upcoming phase. These teams have been placed into 16 groups and have six matches each to prove themselves.

Group 1 teams of BGIS 2024 Round 3

WSB Gaming Team NEWV RTGxIND Team KAR Vasista Esports Bot Army ATL Esports 7MG Esports Team Magic CHNB Esports TC4 Esports Team US 4HM IBV Gladiators AKR Orangutan Gaming

Schedule and where to watch

The opening clash of Group 1 is planned in the fan-favorite Erangel map, while the second encounter will be in the desert Miramar map. The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth games will be played in the Sanhok, Miramar, Sanhok, and Erangel maps, respectively. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will livestream these matches from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the map order for BGIS Round 3 Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST

- Erangel - 3:38 pm IST Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST

- Miramar - 4:18 pm IST Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST

- Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST Match 4 - Miramar - 5:39 pm IST

- Miramar - 5:39 pm IST Match 5 - Sanhok - 6:19 pm IST

- Sanhok - 6:19 pm IST Match 6 - Erangel - 6:59 pm IST

WSB Gaming had extraordinary performances in Round 2 as they amassed more than 100 points in the six matches of their group. The renowned lineup dominated these games and their primary objective will now be to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in Round 4 of the BGIS 2024.

Orangutan Gaming, led by Ash, will start their journey of the India Series today and the team qualified directly for this round from the BGIS 2024 The Grind event. The squad, which boasts top-tier athletes like Wizzgod, AKop, and Ash, will be looking for a great start to the BGIS.

RTGxIND also had a commendable run in the previous round as the side was second in their group. Apart from them, Bot Army and IBV Gladiators have shown great performances in their respective groups.