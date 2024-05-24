BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 2: Teams, format, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 4 is set to take place on May 24. Group 4. 16 teams will engage in six matches across four maps. Some seasoned lineups like Blind, Chemin, and Team Aaru have been seeded in this group. The top four performing clubs will be chosen for the Semifinals, while the remaining will go to the Wildcard Entry stage.

On the opening day, several top-tier squads like Forever, Medal, and GodLike faced setbacks and couldn’t finish in the top four in their group, which goes to show just how tough the competition is in this phase. A total of four groups will play in the fourth round.

BGIS 2024 Round 4Group 2 participating teams

Chemin Esports MGNT Team IFM INSP Rivalry Esports Team 47E Big Brother Esports Raven Esports DGNC Genesis Esports FS Esports Team IMPT Team Aaru PLD Esports Team VST Blind Esports

Map schedule and where to watch

The initial battle is set to be held in the Erangel map, while the second and third clashes will be conducted in Miramar and Sanhok, respectively. The fourth match of the group will be in Vikendi. The fifth and sixth encounters are planned in Miramar and Erangel, respectively. Fans can watch BGIS Round 4 live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 2:53 pm.

Here is the map schedule for May 24:

Match 1 - Erangel - 2:53 pm IST

Blind Esports had a good run in the Grind tournament. The Aadi-led powerhouse will be aiming for a great start to their BGIS campaign on Friday. Big Brother Esports, who was second in the 2023 edition of the event, will also kick off their India Series campaign today. Team VST, an underdog lineup, and Team Aaru also did well in the Grind and will be looking to showcase their strength in this event.

Chemin Esports had a commendable performance in the previous round of the BGIS 2024. The team has been in great shape for the past few months. Raven and FS Esports were also impressive in their respective groups in Round 3.