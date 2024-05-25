BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 4 will be held on Saturday, May 25, with Group 3 playing all six matches hosted on four different maps, including Vikendi. A few experienced lineups like Entity, Carnival, and Team XSpark will contest there. The top four clubs will achieve a spot in the semifinals Week 1, while the rest will qualify for the Wildcard Entry.

Several seasoned squads like GodLike, Forever, and Blind faced tough competition in their respective groups in BGIS Round 4. On the other side, many underdogs have amazed everyone with their teamwork and potential. The fourth round looks more competitive than the previous stages of the India Series 2024.

.

Group 3 teams of BGIS Round 4

Here are the 16 teams that will play on May 25, 2024:

Team Insane Team 7H Carnival Gaming IS Esports ALP6 Gujarat Tigers Entity Gaming LOC Team XSpark GlitchxReborn Ghuso Esports Heros Gaming Hyderabad Hydras ESCN JUX Esports K9 Esports

Schedule and where to watch

The first match of Day 3 is set to be held on the Erangel map at 2:53 pm IST. The next game is set in Miramar, while the third and fourth matches will be in the Sanhok and Vikendi, respectively. The fifth and sixth encounters will be played in the Miramar and Erangel maps, respectively. All matches will be live-streamed in Hindi and English on Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - 2:53 pm IST

- Erangel - 2:53 pm IST Match 2 - Miramar - 3:35 pm IST

- Miramar - 3:35 pm IST Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST

- Sanhok - 4:16 pm IST Match 4 - Vikendi - 5:00 pm IST

- Vikendi - 5:00 pm IST Match 5 - Miramar - 5:42 pm IST

- Miramar - 5:42 pm IST Match 6 - Erangel - 6:23 pm IST

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, will be one of the squad to watch out for today. The lineup had a mesmerizing run in the BGIS Round 3. Entity and Team XSpark also showcased impressive gameplay in the previous round and will aim to qualify for the semifinals from this stage.

Hyderabad Hydras, ESCN, JUX, and K9 Squads have been selected from The Grind event for this round, as they were in the top 16 of the overall standings. These teams will commence their BGIS 2024 run on Saturday and will hope to mark a successful start to their campaign.