BGIS 2024 Round 4 Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Global Esports acquired the first position in Group 4 of BGIS Round 4. The team displayed amazing performances and accumulated 80 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in six matches. Reckoning Esports also impressed with their showcasing, claiming the second spot with 74 points. Team Tamilas and Vasista Esports were third and fourth with 50 and 48 points, respectively.

These four clubs progressed to the Semifinals Week 1, while the remaining 12 have qualified for the Wildcard Entry stage of the BGIS 2024. MOGO Esports, led by Destro, got fifth place with 44 points, followed by THW Esports. WSB Gaming and Team Soul had a modest run, grabbing seventh and ninth ranks with 33 and 29 points, respectively.

Revenant Esports, who dominated The Grind event, stumbled in Round 4 and finished 10th with 27 points. Inertia and RNB took 12 points each. Cratic Esports ended up in the 16th spot with only seven points.

Trending

Group 4 results of BGIS 2024 Round 4

Overall scoreboard of Group 4 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

THW Esports played outstandingly well in the last circle of the first game and earned a 19-point Chicken Dinner. MOGO Esports also made a fantastic start and scored 14 points, including eight kills. Reckoning and RVNC got 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Manya and Nakul helped Team Soul make a comeback in the second match and ensured a brilliant 19-point Chicken Dinner. Vasista, RVNC, and Team Tamilas achieved 12 crucial points each. MOGO managed 11 points, while WSB and Global grabbed five points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Beast’s remarkable performances led Global Esports to win the third encounter with 24 points. WSB and Vasista garnered 15 and 12 points, respectively. Team Soul was eliminated earlier with no points.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team Tamilas had a fantastic run in their fourth match of BGIS Round 4, as they won their first Chicken Dinner with 15 points. Reckoning Esports played fiercely to secure 17 points. Team Soul and Global gained nine and eight points to their respective hands.

Match 5 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports yet again played aggressively and also clinched a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Revenant obtained 12 points, while Team Tamilas and Global Esports collected nine points each.

Match 6 - Erangel

Global Esports ended up with a massive 29-point victory in their last game of the BGIS Round 4. Their players Mavi and Beats scored six kills each, while Slug dismissed four players. Reckoning and MOGO picked up 10 and nine points, respectively.