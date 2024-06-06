BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 takes place on June 6 at 3:30 pm IST. A total of 32 teams have been distributed equally into four groups and will go against one another in Round Robin format. Each team will have a total of 12 matches across four days. The best eight from the overall points table will receive a direct spot in the Grand Finals, while the rest will move to the Semifinals in Week 2.

This phase consists of the top 16 teams from the Wildcard and the top 16 teams from the fourth round. Many fan-favorite clubs like Soul and GodLike have reached here. During the Semifinals Week 1, each group will play three matches per day.

BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 teams

Group A

Global Esports Insane Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul RTGxIND Livecraft Esports Zero Recoil 7Shore

Group B

Prime Esports Inspiration Esports Limra Esports Carnival Gaming GodLike Esports Raven Esports Team XSpark Entity Gaming

Group C

FS Esports Team Venom Magnet Esports Team Aaru MOGO Esports LOC Esports Team Tamilas Team NIY

Group D

Reckoning Gaming Inferno Squad Vasista Esports Rivalry Esports THW Esports Voltx Esports Team 8Bit Galaxy Esports

How to watch and schedule

The BGIS Semifinals will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards. The first encounter is scheduled between Groups A and B on the Erangel map. The second clash will be held between Groups A and C on the Miramar map. Group A will fight against Group D in the third match.

Here is the match-wise schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and D

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group B and C

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and D

Global Esports, led by Mavi, was impressive in the BGIS Round 4. NinjaBoi, Slug, and Beast from the lineup delivered magnificent performances there. Reckoning Esports also surprised everyone with their aggressive gameplay and consistent performance in Round 4. Both the teams will be aiming to do the same in the Semifinals.

Team Soul, a crowd favourite team, demonstrated a nice comeback in the BGIS Wildcard. Led by Manya, the squad is one of the top tier teams to follow in this phase. GodLike, MOGO, and Entity Gaming had a disappointing run in their first three matches of the Wildcard, but they managed to bounce back in their remaining games there.