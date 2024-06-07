BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 Day 2: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The second day of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 takes place on June 7. A total of 32 clubs are fighting against each other in this phase for the eight spots in the Grand Finals. Each team will take part in three matches daily in the Semifinals. While Team XSpark currently occupies the first rank, MOGO Esports and Zero Recoil also got off to an emphatic start on June 6.

These 32 teams have been placed equally into four groups for the Semifinals Week 1. Each group has 12 matches to play here in the Round Robin structure. After the four-day action-packed contest, the top eight teams will be chosen for the BGIS Grand Finals, while the remaining will move to Week 2.

BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 groups and teams

Group A

Global Esports Insane Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul RTGxIND Livecraft Esports Zero Recoil 7Shore

Group B

Prime Esports Inspiration Esports Limra Esports Carnival Gaming GodLike Esports Raven Esports Team XSpark Entity Gaming

Group C

FS Esports Team Venom Magnet Esports Team Aaru MOGO Esports LOC Esports Team Tamilas Team NIY

Group D

Reckoning Gaming Inferno Squad Vasista Esports Rivalry Esports THW Esports Voltx Esports Team 8Bit Galaxy Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Group A will go against Group B in the opening match of Day 2 on the Erangel map and will face Groups B and C in the second and third matches, respectively.

Group B will fight against Groups C and D in the fourth and fifth games. The last encounter will be held between Groups C and D. Fans can enjoy the BGIS Semifinals live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3:30 pm.

Here is the map schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Erangel - Group A and B Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and C

Miramar - Group A and C Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and D

Sanhok - Group A and D Match 4 - Vikendi - Group B and C

Vikendi - Group B and C Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and D

Miramar - Group B and D Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and D

Team XSpark grabbed first rank with 36 points after their initial three matches in BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1. MOGO Esports, Zero Recoil, and FS Esports were second, third, and fourth with 32, 31, and 30 points respectively. Entity Gaming also looked good and managed 27 points on Day 1.

Reckoning, Team Tamilas, and GodLike Esports scored 21 points each. Global Esports, led by MAVI, posted 13 points on the board, while Team Soul accumulated only 12 points. Team 8Bit, Carnival, and Limra managed only nine points each. Galaxy and NIY got four points each and ended up in the bottom two of the BGIS Semifinal Day 1.