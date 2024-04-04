BGIS 2024 The Grind Day 1: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The first day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind is set to begin at 3:30 pm on April 4. Groups 1 and 2 will compete in their three matches of Week 1. Their main goal will be to kick off their campaigns on a strong note. A total of 256 teams will take part in the contest. In the opening week, 128 teams, divided into eight groups, will participate in three matches each. Another 128 teams will play in the same structure during the second week.

The Grind is slated to be held over four weeks and will wrap up on April 28. These 256 teams will be reseeded into 16 groups after two weeks. These participants will be hoping to claim a spot in the top 64.

BGIS The Grind Day 1 groups and teams

Group 1

Blind Esports Rivalry Esports Genesis Esports Downhill Esports T7S Esports Tedrex Esports The Supari Gang 7E Necktie Team S7ven Dcent Official Deadly Esports 4M Mg Esports Mi7 Legends Team Excellent Team Five Chief Zyro Xtreme

Group 2

Gladiators Esports Orangutan Gaming Team Mayhem Version 9 Stellar Esports Team Brothers Till Death The Unstoppables Megatron Gaming Adiyogi Gaming cratic Esports Desync Esports Mavericks No Coordination Team Evoke Team Hope Zh Reborn

Map order and schedule for Day 1

Day 1 of The Grind will feature six matches, with Groups 1 and 2 contesting three matches each separately. The first encounter is set in the Erangel map for Group 1 at 3:38 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm (Group 1)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm (Group 1)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm (Group 1)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm (Group 2)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm (Group 2)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm (Group 2)

Where to watch

The official YouTube channel of Krafton Esports India will broadcast The Grind event live in English and Hindi.

Blind Esports, led by Aadi, will begin their The Grind journey today. The lineup is arguably the most experienced team in Group 1 and will likely have terrific performances in their three matches. The same squad, playing under the banner of Team Insane, acquired the third rank in the BMPS 2023. Rivalry and Genesis are among the semi-pro teams in Group 1. These teams will definitely be looking to showcase their strength today.

Orangutan Gaming is a top-tier team in Group 2 who will be looking to dominate the competition. Gladiators Esports, the defending BGIS champions, will be playing in the event with a newly signed underdog lineup.