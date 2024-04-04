BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 1 Group 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

On April 4, Group 1 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind played their three matches of the first week. Blind Esports had a spectacular start to the event as the experienced squad topped the overall standings with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner. Rivalry Esports and Team Excellent claimed second and third spots with 32 and 24 points, respectively.

Downhill managed 20 points in three matches and came fourth in Group 1 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. MG Esports and MI7 achieved 19 and 18 points, respectively. Genesis Esports got off to a nice start but faltered in their last matches and ranked seventh with 16 points. These teams will now play their remaining three games in the last two weeks of The Grind.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 1 Group 1 results

Blind Esports - 49 points Rivalry Esports - 32 points Team Excellent 4 - 24 points Downhill - 20 points MG Esports - 19 points MI7 Esports - 18 points Genesis Esports - 16 points The Supari Gang - 16 points 7E Necktie - 16 points Deadly Esports - 13 points Tedrex Esports - 13 points T7S Esports - 12 points Dcent Official - 5 points Team Five Chief - 4 points Zyro Xtreme - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

Rivalry Esports conquered the first game of the BGIS 2024 The Grind with 14 points thanks to their player Lucifer’s performance. Blind Esports also kicked off their journey on a strong note as the Aadi-led squad scored 20 points, including 15 eliminations.

Skipz from the lineup was the best individual performer of this match with six finishes. Genesis Esports managed 14 points with the help of eight eliminations. T7S Esports earned nine crucial points, while Deadly Esports took eight points. MI7, Zyro, and Team Five were eliminated without any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Excellent 4 was the winner of the second encounter with 14 points, including four kills. The underdog squad delivered spectacular gameplay in the last few zones. Rivalry Esports had another good game, scoring 17 points. MG Esports gained 14 points thanks to Wizard’s performance.

Blind Esports ensured eight points to their name. Their athlete, Darklord, was the MVP of the second match with five eliminations. T7S was knocked in the initial zone with no point.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Blind Esports earned a brilliant 21-point Chicken Dinner in the third encounter. Darkloard from the lineup once again mesmerized everyone with his showcasing and took eight finishes. Downhill Esports and The Supari Gang secured 12 and 11 important points, respectively.

Team S7ven garnered nine points, while MI7 grabbed eight points. Rivalry Esports lost their initial fight in this match and claimed only one point. Zyro Xtreme failed to perform well in all three matches of the BGIS 2024 Grind Day 1.