Blind Esports announces its new BGMI squad for 2024 season

Blind Esports officially announced the signing of five ex-Team Insane BGMI players. In December 2023, the organization made a surprising decision to part ways with their star-studded roster despite conquering the prestigious BMPS tournament in the same month. Their former lineup was recently acquired by India's popular club, Soul Esports, on January 1, 2024, and the organization achieved some notable accomplishments with that roster in a very short period of time.

Blind Esports had a lucrative journey last year as they won multiple BGMI events and garnered over $190K in prize money. The firm will now be looking to maintain their momentum this year with the new squad.

Blind Esports' BGMI roster

Aadi Skipz Darkload Harsh Jazzy

The Aadi-led squad placed third in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023, which was won by the ex-Blind Esports roster. Aadi has proven himself many times but has not claimed any big title yet.

These star players saw ups and downs in 2023. In June, they had an underwhelming performance in the BGMI Pro Scrims and the Villager Domin8r Series. However, the squad managed a podium finish in the Upthrust Survivors Saga Season 2. They also claimed the third position in the Skyesports Champions Series.

The roster under the banner of Team Insane secured the fifth spot in the Nodwin BGMI Masters Series Season 2, which was the first major contest of the year. These players delivered outstanding performances throughout the competition. They also secured second place in the League and fifth in the Finals.

However, the Aadi-led lineup then struggled in several tournaments. The crew came in 18th place in the BGIS 2023 and could no claim a spot in its Grand Finals. They also faltered in the Skyesports Championship 5.0.

Despite the setbacks, these players made a sensational comeback in the BMPS 2023. Harsh, Darkload, and Skipz were phenomenal throughout this major event, and Aadi was awarded the best IGL title in this Pro Series.

Blind Esports is currently contesting in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series. The squad ranked 14th after the conclusion of Week 1 of the Challenge Season. The club will now aim to strengthen their position in the second week, which starts on January 19. This is the first major tournament of 2024.

Over the years, many BGMI veterans have appreciated the superb skills of these players. Now, under the new banner, the star-studded lineup will be hoping for a strong start to the year.