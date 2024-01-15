Team Prince ranks first as Week 1 of ESL BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season concludes 

Following the conclusion of Week 1, Team Prince secured first place with 95 points in the Challenge Season of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024. The side maintained their superiority across all the three days of the first week. They amassed a total of 95 points and two Chicken Dinners in nine matches. Ahead of this event, the Prince-led lineup was associated with Gujarat Tigers.

Gods Reign showcased their teamwork and strength in the last two days and jumped to second place with 90 points. The Destro-led squad delivered terrific performances on Day 2, which helped them regain their momentum in the event.

Overall standings of BGMI Pro Series Challenge Season Week 1

Week 1 overall scoreboard of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

Revenant Esports was in 27th position with 10 points after Day 1. The Sensei-led squad jumped to 11th place with 47 points on the second day. They kept up their fabulous performance on the third day and moved to third spot with 90 points. The firm has recently added Blaze and Aquanox to their BGMI lineup.

Alibaba Raiders, who recently acquired the ex-Glitchx Reborn roster, claimed fifth position with 88 points. Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, captured the sixth spot with 87 points. They also bounced back in their last six matches.

Team Soul had an impressive start to this BGMI event, as the star lineup was second on the table after Day 1. They had a decent run on Day 2 as well but stumbled on the third day and slipped to seventh place with 84 points. The Manya-led squad has earned two Chicken Dinners in nine encounters so far.

Gujarat Tigers, with their new lineup, ended the first week in the 10th position with 76 points despite getting no Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming was 11th after winning the Vikendi match on Day 3. OR Esports and Blind scored 72 and 66 points, respectively.

Team GodLike failed to claim a strong position in the first week. The squad placed 16th with 64 points and 29 kills. The Jelly-led squad suffered early exits in many matches during the initial week of the BGMI Pro Series.

Team XSpark ranked 18th with 62 points, followed by Carnival Gaming. Hydra Official improved their ranking on Day 3 and claimed 21st place with 58 points. Global Esports, Reckoning, and 8Bit scored 57, 54, and 53 points, respectively.