BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 1 Group 2: Overall standings, summary, and more

Group 2 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 took part in their three matches on April 4. Cratic Esports emerged as table toppers with 56 points after securing two Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming, led by Ash, grabbed second position with 37 points, followed by Team Evoke with 36 points. Team Mayhem captured the fourth spot with 32 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 champions, claimed the sixth position with 16 points after their average run today. Desync and Team Hope gained only 14 and 12 points respectively. Adiyogi Gaming played horribly as they collected a single point. These 16 teams of the group will participate in their remaining three matches of The Grind in the third and fourth weeks.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Group 2 results

Cratic Esports - 56 points Orangutan - 37 points Team Evoke - 36 points Team Mayhem - 32 points ZH Reborn - 16 points Gladiators Esports - 16 points The Unstoppables - 16 points Desync Esports - 14 points Team Hope - 12 points Mavericks - 9 points Megatron Gaming - 8 points Stellar Esports - 7 points Version 9 - 5 points Brothers Till Death - 4 points No Coordination - 3 points Adiyogi Gaming - 1 point

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Mayhem got off to a strong start to the BGIS 2024 The Grind as the side clinched a 22-point Chicken Dinner in their opener. Their players Amaan and Narsain took five kills each. Team Evoke accumulated 20 points, 14 of which came from eliminations. The Unstoppables picked up 10 points, while Cratic Esports climbed nine points there. Orangutan Gaming, a top-tier lineup, secured only six points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Cratic Esports came out victorious in the second round with 19 points. Orangutan Gaming displayed their aggressive approach and scored 23 points with the help of 17 eliminations. Their athletes Akop and Wizzjod clinched seven and five kills to their respective names. Team Hope and Gladiators Esports claimed eight and seven points respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Cratic Esports sealed their second consecutive Chicken Dinner of The Grind with 28 points after playing aggressively in the third game. Their players Retreat and Addy were phenomenal with eight and seven kills respectively. Team Evoke achieved 10 crucial points. Orangutan Gaming added eight points to their name. Wizzjod from the lineup alone claimed five kills.