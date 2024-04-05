BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 2 Group 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Dream Team Esports emerged as top performer in Group 3 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. The squad accumulated 42 points in their three matches after winning two Chicken Dinners. K9 Squad, an experienced lineup, acquired second position with 40 points and one Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming occupied third spot with 35 points, including 23 eliminations.

Enigma Gaming, who recently clinched the ESL Pro Series, came fourth in the overall table with 30 points. Norules Xtreme and Fly Esports earned 27 and 19 points, respectively. LOC Esports had a average run, collecting only 16 points. Zero Vibes and Team Invincible scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, in their three matches.

TWOB had a horrible beginning of The Grind as the side posted only seven points. Mors Gaming and Team Elite scored five and two points respectively. Signature RF failed to collect a single point in their three games.

Group 3 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1

Dream Team Esports - 42 points K9 Squad - 40 points Entity Gaming - 35 points Enigma Gaming - 30 points Norules Xtreme - 27 points Fly Esports - 19 points LOC Esports - 16 points Zero Vibes - 12 points Team Invincible - 10 points Clue Esports - 8 points Codered Esports - 8 points Xhibit - 7 points TWOB - 7 points Mors Gaming - 5 points Team Elite - 2 points Signature RF - 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Dream Team got off to a splendid start to The Grind as they acquired a 21-point Chicken Dinner in the initial match. Their member Turband alone took five eliminations. Norules Xtreme claimed 15 points with the help of nine frags. Saumraj-led Entity Gaming garnered 13 points in the opener, including nine kills. K9 Squad added 11 points to their tally.

Match 2 - Miramar

K9 Squad conquered the second battle with 20 points. Their star player Zap was phenomenal throughout the match, clinching six eliminations. Entity Gaming and Enigma also delivered strong performances and earned 14 points each. Fly Esports accumulated 13 important points to their name.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Dream Team defeated Enigma Gaming in an intense fight against Enigma Gaming in the last zone and secured a 10-point Chicken Dinner. Their rising player Shubh grabbed four kills. Enigma Gaming achieved 14 important points, while K9 Squad and Entity Gaming gained nine and eight points, respectively, in their last game of the BGIS The Grind Week 1. These teams will be seen contesting their remaining matches in the last two weeks.