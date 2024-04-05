BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 2 Group 4: Overall standings, summary, and more

Hydrogen Hydras ensured a first rank to their name in Group 4 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. They amassed 55 points in three games despite not having a single Chicken Dinner. Youtube Skull took the second spot with 33 points and won two matches in a row on Friday. Team Aaru, a seasoned squad, sealed the third position with 33 points, including 13 eliminations.

Carnival Gaming, who recruited the ex-Team Soul lineup, held fourth in the overall standings with 29 points after winning the third match. Numen Gaming acquired the fifth spot with 29 points, including 11 frags. Popcorn and Faith Esports earned 15 and 14 points respectively.

Big Brother Esports, who secured the second position in the BGIS 2023, had a slow start to The Grind as the side collected 11 points in three games. TWM Gaming ranked 10th in the overall standings with nine points. F4B Esports could not score a single point there.

Group 4 standings of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1

Hydrogen Hydras - 55 points Youtube Skull - 33 points Team Aaru - 33 points Carnival Gaming - 29 points Numen Gaming - 29 points Popcorn Esports - 15 points Faith Esports - 14 points Big Brother Esports - 11 points PCN Esports - 11 points TWM Gaming - 9 points Karunaadu Esports - 8 points RIP Gaming - 7 points Team Relax - 5 points Death Dealers - 5 points Botx Esports - 3 points F4B Esports- 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Youtube Skull emerged victorious in the opening match of the group with 18 points. Team Aaru made aggressive moves and grabbed 20 points, including 15 kills. Numen Gaming too played exceptionally well and claimed 19 points. Hyderabad Hydras secured 14 points, 10 of which were from eliminations. Big Brother gained only five points.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second position of The Grind Day 2 was also conquered by Youtube Skull with 14 points. Hyderabad Hydras amassed 27 points, including 21 eliminations. Popcorn Esports clinched 13 points, while Team Aaru and Carnival Gaming grabbed seven and four points respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, made a strong comeback in the third and last game, capturing a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Hyderabad Hydras had another lucrative game as the crew acquired 14 points. PCN Esports achieved eight points, while Team Aaru, Faith, and Karunaadu secured six points each.