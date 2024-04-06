BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 3 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 will take place on April 6. It will feature Groups 5 and 6. Krafton will host three matches each for the groups. The previous two days of this stage saw the first four groups battle each other. In total, 256 teams have directly been selected for this four-week competition. The top 64 will move to the India Series main event.

Experienced teams like Reckoning, Chemin, Windgod, and Team Insane will play on April 6. The first two days of The Grind saw many well-known squads showcase stunning performances. However, some underdogs also delivered spectacular results.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 3 teams

Here are the participating teams on Day 3 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1:

Group 5

CS Esports Reckoning Esports X7 Official Team E4L Chemin Esports Only Finishes G2 Battleground Sepoy Mutiny Lunatic Esports Black List Esports FFC Esports JUX Esports PI Dominators TCW Official Team Rush Yound Blood

Group 6

Team Insane Windgod Esports Claw Xxpirat Esports Metal Wings Stellar Titans Star Players United Soul Nigma Rising Aim Gaming Cosmic Ravager Detonaion Gaming L2 Officials No1 Esports Team Empire Team INS Zgdx Gaming

Day 3 schedule and how to watch

The first match of Day 3 will kick off at 3:40 pm IST on the Erangel map. Group 5 will play their three matches first.

Krafton India Esports will broadcast all the action live in English and Hindi.

Here is the map rotation and schedule for The Grind Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 5)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 5)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 5)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 6)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 6)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 6)

Reckoning Esports and CS Esports have had an average run in third-party BGMI tournaments in the last few months. They will be looking to start their The Grind journey on a promising note on Saturday.

Team Insane recently acquired the former BGMI lineup of Aerobotz Esports. The organization finished third in the BMPS 2023 and will be hoping to put in a similar performance in this event. Windgod, which features renowned players, is also one of the teams to watch out for on Day 3.