BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 4 Group 8: Overall scoreboard, summary, and more

Python Gaming secured first rank with 34 points in Group 8 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1. They clinched two out of their three matches played on Sunday, April 7. Xnor Esports was only three points behind in second spot. Team 8Bit, a popular organization, managed third place with 27 points, 26 of which came from eliminations. The squad played aggressively but accumulated only one position point in three matches.

7Hills Esports stood fourth with 25 points, followed by X7 Mizoram with 21 points. Team Iflicks, an experienced unit, had a below-average start to their BGIS The Grind campaign as the team secured just 20 points in three matches. Furious and Fintox claimed 19 points each, while Believer Esports gained 18 points despite winning a Chicken Dinner.

Group 8 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1

Python Gaming - 34 points Xnor Esports - 31 points Team 8Bit - 27 points 7Hills Esports - 25 points X7 Mizoram - 21 points Team Iflicks - 20 points INTx Furious - 19 points Fintox Esports - 19 points Believer Esports - 18 points Hub Esports - 13 points Team Storm - 11 points Marcos At Battle - 10 points My Time Now - 9 points Spy Elite - 6 points Last Hope Esports - 5 points Team GWL - 2 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Believer Esports won the opening match of their group with 18 points. Furious was also remarkable in the battle as the squad secured 15 important points with the help of 10 finishes. HUB Esports and Team Iflicks secured 12 and 11 points to their respective names. X7 Mizoram claimed nine points, including six kills. 8Bit, who recently signed Aditya and Mac, scored only five points in the opener.

Match 2 - Miramar

Python Gaming found their rhythm in their second game of the Grind and secured an impressive 19-point Chicken Dinner. Xnor and 7Hills posted 19 and 15 points, respectively, on the scoreboard. X7 Mizoram gained 11 important points, while Team 8Bit claimed seven points thanks to their player Juicy’s four kills. Spy Elite and Fintox scored five points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Python Gaming won the last game of the Grind Week 1 with 14 points. Team 8Bit went on to play aggressively and garnered 15 points, of which 14 were collected from finishes. Aditya and Mac from their lineup secured seven and four kills, respectively. Team Storm grabbed 11 important points, while 7Hills added nine points to their tally.

The second week of the contest will start on April 11.