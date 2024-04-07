BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 4: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

The fourth day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 is scheduled for Sunday, April 7. Groups 7 and 8 will be seen competing in three matches each. Popular organisations like Team Soul, Medal, and 8Bit will begin their campaign for this India Series. Their main target will be to play aggressively and score as many points as possible.

In total, 256 teams have been divided into 16 groups in the Grind competition. Six groups have already played their three matches of the first week. Each group has to play a total of six matches in this four-week-long competition.

Participating teams of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 4

These two groups will participate on BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 4:

Group 7

Team Soul Medal Esports Team Up50 Esports Asg Esports One Night Fighter Rising Star Official Cannon boltz Rip Mizo Element X Celsius Esports Execute Esports Last Hope Orgless 5 Team Bhola Team Orgs Zeng Esports

Group 8

Team 8Bit 7Hills Esports Hub Esports Team GWL Team Iflicks Mytimenow Last Hope Esports X7 Mizoram Marcos AT Battle Believer Fintox Esports Intx Furious Python Gaming Spy Ellite Team Storm Xnor Esports

Day 4 map order and where to watch

Group 7 will play the first, second, and third matches of Day 4, while Group 8 will take part in the fourth, fifth, and sixth games. All these six matches will be streamed live on Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the map order and timing for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 7)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 7)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 7)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 8)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 8)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 8)

Earlier this year, Team Soul hired the ex-Blind Esports' lineup, the champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2023. The Manya-led star squad has performed remarkably well in the last three months and is currently considered as one of the strongest BGMI teams in the country.

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, will be hoping to make a much needed comeback in the Grind. The club added Darlord to its crew prior to the BGIS 2024 The Grind.

Team 8BIT has recently signed Mac and Aditya from GodLike Esports. The organisation will be hoping to live up to fans expectations and perform well in the Grind.