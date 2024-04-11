BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1 postponed due to server issues 

Krafton postponed the first day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 due to multiple server issues. The second week, initially scheduled from April 11 to 14, will now be hosted from April 12 to 15. Groups 9 to 16 are set to compete across these four days. The first week of this competition took place from April 4 to 7 and featured the initial eight groups.

The Grind is a four-week-long qualifier for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. A total of 16 groups consisting of 16 teams are participating in the event for the direct 64 spots in the India Series. Krafton will host six matches for each team in the competition to select the top 64 teams.

Day 1 of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 postponed due to server issues

Kraton announced the postponement of The Grind Week 2 Day 1 through their social media pages and also apologized to fans for this inconvenience. The publisher wrote:

"We regret to inform you that due to multiple server issues, we're unable to stream today's BGIS event as planned. Rest assured, our team is working diligently to resolve these issues. We apologize for any inconvenience caused & appreciate your understanding. The stream will resume from April 12th to April 15th."

On April 11, Krafton revealed that several players were facing log-in issues in BGMI. Groups 9 and 10 were scheduled to play three matches each on this day. These two groups include popular clubs like Team Xspark, Revenant, and Team Tamilas.

The second week will now start on April 12 at 3:30 pm IST. Groups 9 to 16 will start their BGIS The Grind journey this week. The event is being livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in two languages: Hindi and English.

The first eight groups have already played half their total matches in Week 1. The rest eight groups will complete their initial three games in Week 2. After that, all these 256 teams will yet again be divided into 16 groups for the third and fourth weeks of the Grind, where they will compete in the remaining three matches.

The overall scoreboard will be prepared from the points earned in the six matches. The top 64 teams from the Grind scoreboard will be chosen for the BGIS 2024.