BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 is set for April 11. Groups 9 and 10 will play three matches each. Groups 1 to 8 have already played their three matches in Week 1, which took place from April 4 to April 7. In this four-week-long tournament, 256 invited teams are playing for the 64 slots in the India Series 2024 main event.

Popular teams like Team XSpark, Revenant, Team Tamilas, and Marcos Gaming will be seen contesting on Week 2 Day 1. The Grind has a 10-point scoring structure.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1 teams

Here are the teams participating in the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1:

Group 9

Team XSpark Live Craft Hyper Legends Megastars Gaming Vasista Esports JSR Madsoul Esports Undefeated Mizoram Nameless Crew Astrokids Five Filter Esports Instinct Outliers R Esports Signature P6 Team Storm99 Voltx Gaming

Group 10

Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming U4G Esports DO OR DIE Team Mayur Grave Digger Mastizone Gaming Team Insane Mizoram Narzo Officials Aslaaa Esports Flanker Esports Input Esports R4W Official Secret Agents Team Tamilas Volcanic Esport

Map schedule and how to watch

Group 9 will complete in the first, second, and third matches of The Grind Week 2 Day 1. Group 10 will play the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches.

Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel will stream all these encounters live from 3:30 pm IST onwards in Hindi and English.

Here is the map order/schedule for Week 2 Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 10)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 10)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 10)

Shadow, an up-and-coming BGMI player, recently joined Team XSpark as captain. The team also consists of big names like Ninjajod, Spraygod, and Sarang. It is the most experienced squad in Group 9.

Revenant Esports, who is in Group 10, recently recruited BGMI pro Punkk. The Sensei-led team will be looking to deliver a strong performance in their first three matches of The Grind. The squad looks promising on paper, with renowned players like Fierce, Aquanox, and Sensei.

Team Tamilas, another well-known squad in Group 10, has been in phenomenal form in the last few months. It is definitely a team to watch out for.