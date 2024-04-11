BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 11, 2024 10:23 IST
Week 2 of BGiS The Grind starts on April 11 (Image via Krafton India Esports, YouTube)

Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 is set for April 11. Groups 9 and 10 will play three matches each. Groups 1 to 8 have already played their three matches in Week 1, which took place from April 4 to April 7. In this four-week-long tournament, 256 invited teams are playing for the 64 slots in the India Series 2024 main event.

Popular teams like Team XSpark, Revenant, Team Tamilas, and Marcos Gaming will be seen contesting on Week 2 Day 1. The Grind has a 10-point scoring structure.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1 teams

Here are the teams participating in the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1:

Group 9

  1. Team XSpark
  2. Live Craft
  3. Hyper Legends
  4. Megastars Gaming
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. JSR
  7. Madsoul Esports
  8. Undefeated Mizoram
  9. Nameless Crew
  10. Astrokids
  11. Five Filter Esports
  12. Instinct Outliers
  13. R Esports
  14. Signature P6
  15. Team Storm99
  16. Voltx Gaming

Group 10

  1. Revenant Esports
  2. Marcos Gaming
  3. U4G Esports
  4. DO OR DIE
  5. Team Mayur
  6. Grave Digger
  7. Mastizone Gaming
  8. Team Insane Mizoram
  9. Narzo Officials
  10. Aslaaa Esports
  11. Flanker Esports
  12. Input Esports
  13. R4W Official
  14. Secret Agents
  15. Team Tamilas
  16. Volcanic Esport

Map schedule and how to watch

Group 9 will complete in the first, second, and third matches of The Grind Week 2 Day 1. Group 10 will play the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches.

Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel will stream all these encounters live from 3:30 pm IST onwards in Hindi and English.

youtube-cover

Here is the map order/schedule for Week 2 Day 1:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 9)
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 9)
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 9)
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 10)
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 10)
  • Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 10)

Shadow, an up-and-coming BGMI player, recently joined Team XSpark as captain. The team also consists of big names like Ninjajod, Spraygod, and Sarang. It is the most experienced squad in Group 9.

Revenant Esports, who is in Group 10, recently recruited BGMI pro Punkk. The Sensei-led team will be looking to deliver a strong performance in their first three matches of The Grind. The squad looks promising on paper, with renowned players like Fierce, Aquanox, and Sensei.

Team Tamilas, another well-known squad in Group 10, has been in phenomenal form in the last few months. It is definitely a team to watch out for.

