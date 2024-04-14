BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 3 Group 15: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

GlitchxReborn claimed first position with 43 points in Group 15 of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2. Gamehub Esports was two points behind them in second place. Popular organization Global Esports occupied the third spot with 29 points, including 21 finishes. The Mavi-led lineup’s performance was average throughout their three games on Sunday.

WSB Gaming, the Skyesports Championship Series winner, secured only 25 points. Midwave and Real Esports earned 24 and 23 points respectively. Alibaba Raider claimed 16 points, 11 of which came from finishes. Burnx Officials failed in their three matches as the unit posted only six points on the board. Team Fuze and First 4 Mizoram clinched three points each.

This article covers more details about Group 15 on Day 3 of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2.

Group 15 results of BGIS The Grind Week 2

Here is the overall scoreboard of Group 15:

GlitchxReborn - 43 points Gamehub Esports - 41 points Global Esports - 29 points WSB Gaming - 25 points Midwave Esports - 24 points Real Esports - 23 points Alibaba Raider - 16 points Team VST - 15 points Tribal Esports - 13 points 4Ever Esports - 11 points Heart Breakers - 11 points Burnx Officials - 6 points Flex Official - 5 points Ruling Since 80’s - 5 points Team Fuze - 3 points First 4 Mizoram - 3 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Gamehub Esports showed fantastic performances in the last few zones of the opener and sealed a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Their pros Ryzee and Magic claimed five, four, and three kills respectively. GlitchxReborn managed 14 points, while Tribal and Real held 12 and 10 points respectively. Global Esports achieved nine points in their first encounter.

Match 2 - Miramar

GlitchxReborn was also outstanding in the second round, clinching a mammoth 28-point victory. Joyesh and Zodop from their lineup dismissed seven and five players respectively. WSB Gaming ensured 16 important points, while Real Esports gained 11 points. Gamehub Esports grabbed nine points, while Global Esports secured six points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Midwave Esports presented a fine comeback in the third game by winning a 20-kill Chicken Dinner. Poloring was remarkable in this round as he alone took eight eliminations. Global Esports also upped their play and accumulated 14 points thanks to Beast and NinjaBoi’s performances.

Alibaba Raider and Gamehub sealed 12 and 11 points respectively. GlitchxReborn claimed only one point in their last match.