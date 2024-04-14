BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 3: Teams, map schedule, and where to watch 

Groups 15 and 16 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind are set to play their three matches on April 14. Famous clubs like Global Esports, WSB, and Gujarat Tigers will begin their journey in this event on Sunday. Krafton has directly invited 256 teams from across India in this four-week-long contest. A total of six matches are played for each of these participants.

The third day of Week 2 will be exciting for viewers as several experienced and semi-pro lineups will compete there. Their primary focus will be to accumulate as many points as possible in their three matches.

Day 3 groups and teams of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Group 15

GlitchxReborn Global Esports Midwave Esports Burnx Official WSB Gaming Flex Official Team Fuze First4Mizoram 4ever Esports Alibaba Raiders Gamehum Esports Heartb Reakers Real Esports Ruling Since 80s Team VST Tribal Esports

Group 16

Team Psyche Gujarat Tigers Forca Official Silly Esports Team Madrasi Aerobotz Esports Ghuso Esports Hail India Redecent Esports Rising Falcon Team White Shadow TMG Esports ESCN Esports Flame Esports Team UNSB Evolution Mizoram

Map schedule and how to watch

The first, second, and third matches will be conducted among the 16 participants of Group 15, while the remaining three encounters are set for the 16 teams of Group 16. Similar to the previous days, you can watch these battles live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 3:30 pm in two languages; English and Hindi.

Map rotation for Day 3

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 15)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 15)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 15)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 16)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 16)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 16)

Global Esports, which features BGMI stars MAVI and NinjaBoi, will be seeking to produce commendable results in the initial three games of The Grind. The club recently clinched the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 and has been in fabulous form.

WSB Gamimg has been performing impressively for the past few months and will now kick off its campaign for the event on Sunday. The squad won the Skyesports Championship Series in March 2024. Gujarat Tigers, who signed a new roster earlier this year, will be aiming for a perfect start to the Grind. Well-known players like Shadow, Clutchgod, and Apollo play in the lineup.