BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 4: Teams, map schedule, and where to watch

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 is scheduled for April 15. Groups 9 and 10 are gearing up for the initial three matches of the contest. These two groups were originally set to play their matches on April 11 but unfortunately, it was postponed due to server issues. These are the only two groups that have not played any matches in this event.

Well-known and experienced squads Team XSpark and Revenant will begin their journey in the BGIS 2024 The Grind on Monday. Both teams are looking to have a comeback in the event. Apart from them, several semi-pro teams are contesting on Day 4.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 4 teams

These are the two groups who will play on Monday:

Group 9

Team XSpark Live Craft Hyper Legends Megastars Gaming Vasista Esports JSR Madsoul Esports Undefeated Mizoram Nameless Crew Astrokids Five Filter Esports Instinct Outliers R Esports Signature P6 Team Storm99 Voltx Gaming

Group 10

Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming U4G Esports DO OR DIE Team Mayur Grave Digger Mastizone Gaming Team Insane Mizoram Narzo Officials Aslaaa Esports Flanker Esports Input Esports R4W Official Secret Agents Team Tamilas Volcanic Esport

Map schedule and where to watch

Starting at 3:30 pm, the first three matches are set to be held among teams of Group 9, and the last three matches are scheduled for Group 10. It will be livestreamed in two languages (English and Hindi) on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Here is the map order for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 10)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 10)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 10)

Earlier this year, Team XSpark added two new players NinjaJod and Shadow in their squad. The club has been preparing themselves for the BGIS 2024 for the last few months. Their main objective will be to find their rhythm in this BGMI tournament and earn a respectable spot on the leaderboards.

Revenant Esports is in good shape after the inclusion of BGMI veteran Punkk in the team. The Sensei-led brigade will be hoping to deliver a top-tier performance on Monday. Team Tamilas, another experienced squad, will be seen competing in Group 10 of The Grind.