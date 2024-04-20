BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The third and penultimate day of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 is set for April 20. The day will see Groups 5 and 6 fighting in their three remaining matches of the contest. Many underdog and experienced teams have been seeded into these two groups. Their focus will be on adding as many points as possible to their respective names.

Famous names like Numen, Celsius, Mayhem, and more will be some of the teams to watch out on Saturday. Apart from them, many underdogs like Tense Esports, who mesmerized with their results in the previous weeks, will also be competing today.

Day 3 participants of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3

Group 5

Team UP50 Esports Team Mayhem Team Fly Esports Ruling Since 80s Flanker Esports Black List Esports Team S7VEN Signature RF Lucknow Giants GravexDriggers R4W Official Tense Esports 4King Esports Code Red Esports Team Brothers Till Death 4Aggressive Man

Group 6

Detonation Gaming Mastizone Gaming GlitchxReborn Numen Gaming Reckoning Esports My Time Now LOC Esports Zyroxtreme Celsius Esports Team Relax First 4 Mizoram Orgless 5 PL Dominators Five Filter Esports Teams Hybrid Team Storm

Day 3 map schedule and how to watch

Teams from Group 5 will fight in the first, second, and third matches of the third day, while teams from Group 6 will clash against each other in the fourth, fifth, and sixth games of the day. Starting at 3:30 pm, these matches of the BGIS The Grind will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in English and Hindi languages.

Map rotation of Day 3

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 5)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 5)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 5)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 6)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 6)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 6)

Tense Esports, an inexperienced crew, amassed 52 points in their first three encounters of this BGMI tournament last week. They will now strive for similar results in their remaining matches on Saturday.

Numen Gaming accumulated 29 points and had an average showcasing in the first three games. Mastizone and Reckoning faced tough challenges in their initial matches. UP50 and GlitchxReborn also appeared to be under pressure in their previous games. These teams will have a final chance to strengthen their position in the overall standings.

