BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the fourth and final week of the BGIS 2024 The Grind commences on Thursday, April 25. The day will see Groups 9 and 10 play their remaining three matches separately. The main focus for all participants will be to score as many points as possible as only 64 out of the total 255 teams from the tournament will advance to the BGIS Main Event.

A few experienced teams like Carnival Gaming, WSB, Gujarat Tigers, and TWOB will play on Thursday. These clubs had a below-average run in their previous three matches. They will try to play aggressively to collect more points in their remaining games.

The Grind Week 4 Day 1 Groups and teams

Group 9

Stellar Titans Rising Falcon Ghuso Esports IMPRNT Esports ASG Esports Carnival Gaming Megastars Gaming Last Hope Tedex Esports TWOB only Finahes Team VRH TEN Team VST Mavericks Grind One Esports Team Fuze

Group 10

F48 Esports Big Esports Rivalry Esports Revenge Esports Arrancar Esports Believer Esports Raven Esports SBA Esports Gujarat Tigers Norules Xtreme Undefeated Mizoram One Night Fighters WSB Gaming Allstars Esports Desync Esports Udog India

Schedule and how to watch

The first three matches of the first day are to be played between the participants of Group 9. The last three games are planned for Group 10. Like the previous three weeks, fans can enjoy all the matches live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 3:30 pm IST.

Here is the map rotation of Week 4 Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 9)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 10)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 10)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 10)

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, has managed only 29 points in their initial three encounters. The organization features the former roster of Team Soul and will aim to deliver top-notch performances in the remaining games of The Grind on Thursday.

WSB Gaming, who won the Skyesports Champions Series 2024, faced difficulties in their previous games and earned only 25 points. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI star Shadow, also stumbled and secured 24 points at an average of eight. These teams will need to perform on the Grind Week 4 Day 1 to reach the BGIS.