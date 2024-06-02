BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 3 Group 2: Overall points table, summary, and more

Galaxy Esports topped the overall ranking in Group 2 with 42 points on Day 3 of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard. RTGxIND and Blind Esports also had a great run, scoring 41 and 28 points respectively. Rivalry Esports secured the fourth position with 25 points. Two seasoned lineups Revenant Esports and K9 Squad had an underwhelming showing as they obtained 17 points each.

NIY, Infected Mushrooms, and Remorseless posted 16, 14, and 11 points on the table. Alpha 6 also failed to perform and scored a meager 10 points. ESCN, who enjoyed a stunning run in the Grind, struggled on Day 3 and accumulated only nine points, while Jubilant finished bottom with only two.

Group 2 results of BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 3

Galaxy Esports - 42 points RTGxIND - 41 points Blind Esports - 28 points Rivalry Esports - 25 points Big Brother Esports - 23 points Revenant Esports - 17 points K9 Squad - 17 points NIY Esports - 16 points Infected Mushrooms - 14 points Remorseless - 11 points Alpha 6 - 10 points ESCN - 9 points Vomex - 6 points Ghuso Esports - 5 points Dragon Claw - 4 points Jubilant Divine Esports - 2 points

Trending

Match 1 - Erangel

It was Galaxy Esports who conquered the first game with 24 points. Star athletes Ayan and DP claimed six and five eliminations respectively after showcasing impressive performances. Rivalry Esports added 13 points to their overall tally thanks to Arto’s four kills. Further down, Blind Esports and K9 Squad added 11 and 10 points to their respective names. Sensei-led Revenant took nine points, including five kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

Blind Esports delivered outstanding performances in its second clash at the BGIS Wildcard Day 3 and obtained a 21-point Chicken Dinner. The team amassed 12 important points with the help of six frags. Revenant and RTG added eight points to their overall tally. On the flip side, Rivalry and Galaxy were eliminated early and could only accrue four and three points respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

RTG was remarkable in its end game at the BGIS Wildcard, pulling off a commanding 28-point triumphant. Star players Radeon, Areeb, and Lobster picked up six, four, and four kills respectively. Further down, Galaxy and NIY snatched 14 and 12 points from this encounter. Rivalry gained nine crucial points, while Blind Esports secured five. Revenant Esports yet again faltered and could not secure a single point in this match.