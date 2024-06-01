BGIS 2024 Wildcard Day 3: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

The third day of the BGIS 2024 Wildcard will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024. All 64 teams from the stage have already participated in their three matches. These participants have now been seeded into four groups for their remaining three matches. Groups 1 and 2 will take part in their respective three games on Day 3.

After the conclusion of six matches, the top 16 teams from the total points table (all groups) will move to the semifinals. Team Soul currently holds the prime spot with 50 points in three games, followed by Team Aaru and Carnival Gaming. Meanwhile, many organizations like GodLike and Blind had a disappointing start there.

Day 3 teams and groups of BGIS Wildcard

Group 1

Carnival Gaming Gujrat Tigers WSB Gaming Imprint Esports Windgod Esports RNBXOUTWIT PL Dominators 4Kings Esports RIP Mizo Akrobotz Esports MOGO Esports Livecraft Esports Hail India Bolt Rushers Seven Hours Dcent Official

Group 2

Rivalry Esports NIY Esports Jubilant Esports Remorseless K9 Esports Big Brother Alpha 6 Galaxy Esports Infected Mushrooms ESCN Esports VOMEX OMG Revenant Esports RTGXIND Ghuso Esports Blind Esports Dragon Claw

Schedule and how to watch

Both aforementioned groups will be seen playing their first, second, and third matches in the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps, respectively. Starting at 3:30 pm IST, fans can enjoy the matches live in Hindi and English on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Here is the map order for the third day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1

Erangel - Group 1 Match 2 - Miramar -Group 1

Miramar -Group 1 Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1

Sanhok - Group 1 Match 4 - Erangel - Group 2

Erangel - Group 2 Match 5 - Miramar -Group 2

Miramar -Group 2 Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 2

Carnival Gaming put on mesmerizing performances in their previous three matches and grabbed third rank in the overall points table with 41 points. Rivalry Esports also made a nice start to the BGIS Wildcard and stood in fourth position with 40 points. NIY, an inexperienced roster, obtained the fifth spot with 38 points. Gujarat Tigers held sixth place with 34 points. These teams will endeavor to strengthen their rankings in their remaining three games on Saturday.

Many renowned and experienced lineups like MOGO and Blind Esports, on the other hand, had a horrible experience in their initial three matches. These clubs must do better today to survive in this BGIS tournament. The bottom 48 teams from the overall points table will be eliminated from the event.