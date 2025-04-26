BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall points table and summary 

Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Grand Finals came to a close on April 26. GodLike Esports remained in the top spot with 109 points and one Chicken Dinner after 12 matches. Reckoning Esports was second in the table with 104 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Versatile performed well on Day 2 and jumped to third rank with 96 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Orangutan and True Rippers have scored 89 and 86 points, respectively. FS Esports moved up to sixth rank with 82 points, followed by Medal Esports and 4Ever. Team Soul was 13th with 56 points despite winning one match on Day 2. Genesis slipped to 14th with 48 points and one Chicken Dinner.

The final day of the BGIS 2025 will be played on April 27. These finalists will play their remaining six games. The winners will receive ₹69.6 lakh in prize money. The contest is being conducted at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

Day 2 highlights of BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

Overall standings of Grand Finals after Day 2 (Image via YouTube || Krafton India Esports)

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Versatile started the second game with a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the first match of the day. Rivalry and Genesis Esports managed 17 and 10 important points, respectively. 4 Ever grabbed nine points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Versatile played aggressively in the second game and the team registered a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. Their star player, Spower, alone took 10 kills. Reckoning and FS Esports earned 10 points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Rivalry secured their first win of the BGIS Finals with 22 points. SOA and Reckoning also played well as they added 12 and 11 points to their respective names. True Rippers and FS claimed nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Team Soul bounced back in this match with a 21-point Chicken Dinner. True Rippers, too, had a nice game, scoring 13 crucial points. THW garnered 11 points, while Medal Esports achieved nine points.

Match 5 - Miramar

FS Esports emerged victorious in the fifth encounter of the day with 16 points. Team Versatile and GodLike Esports accumulated 12 points each. SOA and 4Ever took 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming delivered magnificent performances in the last game of Day 2 and clinched a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Medal Esports grabbed 11 points, while Rivalry and GodLike earned nine points each.

