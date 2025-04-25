GodLike Esports secures prime spot as Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata ends

GodLike Esports demonstrated astonishing performances on Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals. The Punk-led team grabbed 67 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 48 kills. The club had a disappointing run in the initial two matches of the day, but they found their ideal form in the third encounter with a 24-point Chicken Dinner.

GodLike Esports maintained their consistency in the last four games of the opening day and claimed prime position on the overall leaderboard. Two of their star players, Jonathan and Admino, netted 18 and 14 kills, respectively, on the kill leaderboard and were in the top five of the FMVP after six matches. The fan-favourite team will aim to win their first official BGMI title in the event.

For those unaware, Day 1 of the finale was held on April 25, 2025. All the 16 finalists played six matches. They will play their rest 12 matches of the BGIS Finals on April 26 and 27. The finale is being organised at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

Day 1 summary and scoreboard of BGIS 2025 Finals

Here's a look at the scoreboard after BGIS 2025 Finals Day 1:

GodLike Esports - 67 points Reckoning Esports - 64 points Orangutan - 48 points True Rippers - 43 points Cincinnati Kids - 41 points Medal Esports - 38 points Team Versatile - 37 points FS Esports - 37 points SOA Esports - 31 points Bot Army - 30 points Genesis Esports - 29 points 4EverxRedXRoss - 27 points Team Soul - 27 points THWxNonx Esports - 14 points Rivalry NRI - 10 points Hades H4K - 7 points

Reckoning Esports also had a strong start to the BGIS finale as the side accumulated 64 points and acquired the second position in the overall standings. Their star athlete, Viper, claimed 18 eliminations and ranked first on the FMVP leaderboard.

Orangutan Gaming also looked impressive in their last few games of the day and jumped to the third spot with 48 points and one Chicken Dinner. Jelly-led True Rippers managed the fourth place with 48 points.

Cincinnati Kids came out victorious in the last game of the BGIS 2025 Finals Day 1 and jumped to the fifth spot with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal Esports were sixth with 38 points. Versatile and FS Esports scored 37 points each in six matches.

Team Soul started the BGIS Grand Finals with a bang, but failed to maintain their consistency in the last five matches. The Manya-led squad fell to the 13th spot with 27 points, of which 19 came from the first match. THW, Rivalry, and H4K were in the bottom three of the overall BGIS 2025 Finals Day 1 standings.

