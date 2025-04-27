BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The third and final day of the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals is all set to be played on April 27, 2025. All 16 participating teams will compete in their remaining six matches of the tournament. GodLike Esports currently lead the overall leaderboard after 12 matches. Reckoning and Team Versatile are second and third, respectively. They will look to maintain their rhythm on the final day.

The finale is being played at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata. This is the first official BGMI contest of 2025. The two-month-long tournament features a massive prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.

Participating BGMI squads in BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

4EverxRedXRoss Bot Army Cincinnati Kids FS Esports Genesis Esports GodLike Esports Hades H4K Medal Esports Orangutan Reckoning Esports Rivalry NRI SOA Esports Team Soul Team Versatile THWxNonx Esports True Rippers

Schedule

The first encounter of Day 3 is set on the Erangel map, followed by the second battle on the Miramar map. The third and fourth games of BGIS are scheduled to be played on the Sanhok map, while the fifth and sixth games will be held on the Miramar and Erangel maps, respectively.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1:35 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 2:20 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - 3:05 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - 4 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - 4:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 5:30 pm IST

The official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel will broadcast the matches live in local languages, including Hindi.

Overall rankings after Day 2

Led by Punk, GodLike Esports have collected 105 points with the help of 81 finishes and one Chicken Dinner. The team's star athlete, Jonathan, is first in the MVP rankings. Reckoning Esports are only one point behind in the overall standings.

Team Versatile are third with 96 points, winning two matches on Day 2 of the BGIS Finals. Orangutan and True Rippers are placed fourth and fifth, respectively. FS Esports are sixth with 82 points.

Medal Esports are ranked seventh with 76 points, followed by 4EverxRedxRoss. Cincinnati Kids are ranked 10th with 62 points. Team Soul finished 13th with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner. Genesis are 14th with 48 points.

Meanwhile, THW and Hades H4K are in the bottom two with 28 and 23 points, respectively. They will be hoping to improve their performance in their final six matches of BGIS 2025.

