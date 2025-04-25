BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 25, 2025 20:25 IST
GodLike performs well on Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
GodLike performs well on Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals ended on April 25, 2025. Team GodLike emerged as the top performer of the first day, topping the overall standings with 67 points and one Chicken Dinner. Although the team had a slow start, they bounced back after winning the third match of the finals. Their two star players, Jonathan and Admini, were impressive, with 18 and 14 kills, respectively.

Reckoning Esports also played brilliantly and secured the second rank with 64 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team displayed fantastic consistency throughout its six matches. Its key player, Viper, grabbed 18 kills and topped the FMVP ranking after Day 1.

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Finals will be hosted on Saturday, April 26, 2025. All 16 finalists will play their remaining 12 matches on Days 2 and 3 of the finale, which is being held at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings of BGIS Grand Finals Day 1

  1. GodLike Esports - 67 points
  2. Reckoning Esports - 64 points
  3. Orangutan - 48 points
  4. True Rippers - 43 points
  5. Cincinnati Kids - 41 points
  6. Medal Esports - 38 points
  7. Team Versatile - 37 points
  8. FS Esports - 37 points
  9. SOA Esports - 31 points
  10. Bot Army - 30 points
  11. Genesis Esports - 29 points
  12. 4EverxRedXRoss - 27 points
  13. Team Soul - 27 points
  14. THWxNonx Esports - 14 points
  15. Rivalry NRI - 10 points
  16. Hades H4K - 7 points

Orangutan Gaming also made a nice start to the finals, with the Aaru-led lineup obtaining third position with 48 points and one Chicken Dinner. True Rippers grabbed fourth rank with 43 points, including 25 eliminations

Cincinnati Kids bounced back in the last game of Day 1 and jumped to the fifth spot with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal Esports ranked sixth with 38 points, while Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, stood seventh with 37 points.

FS Esports, SOA, and Bot Army were eighth, ninth, and tenth with 37, 31, and 30 points, respectively. Genesis, led by Shadow, held the 11th spot with 28 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Soul had a good start to the BGIS Finals but faltered in their next five matches. The Manya-led squad has scored 27 points in six matches.

THW faced difficulties on the opening day as the team took the 14th spot, with 14 points. Rivalry and H4K came 15th and 16th with 10 and seven points respectively.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
