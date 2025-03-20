BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1 Group B: Overall standings and highlights 

Teams from Group B played their initial three matches of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals on March 20. They will take part in their remaining three games on the following day, March 21. 4EverxRedXRoss showcased phenomenal gameplay on Thursday and claimed first place with 36 points, including 25 eliminations. Team H4K was second in the table with 28 points.

Team Jelly, Royal Emperor, and 8Bit collected 26 points each and ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Raka X SAS and GlitchXReborn scored 25 and 24 points, respectively. Team Soul had a slow start to the Quarterfinals as the fan-favorite squad came 13th with only nine points. Autobotz Esports finished in the last spot with only two points.

Overall standings of Group B after Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1

4EverxRedXRoss - 36 points Team H4K - 28 points Team Jelly - 26 points Royal Emperor - 26 points Team 8Bit - 26 points Raka X SAS - 25 points GlitchxReborn - 24 points 4Merical Esports - 19 points Team Halo - 12 points TSTY X TWOB - 12 points Bot Army - 11 points Team New Champions - 9 points Team Soul - 9 points AIB Esports - 4 points ESG Esports - 2 points Autobotz Esports - 2 points

Match 1 - Erangel

4EverxRedXRoss dominated the opening encounter of the BGIS Quarterfinals as the squad claimed a mammoth 27-point Chicken Dinner. Their players, Phoenix, Lucifer, Beast, and Arto took six, six, three, and two kills, respectively.

Raka X SAS, too, had a good run, securing 10 points. GlitchxReborn and Team H4K earned nine and eight points, respectively. 8Bit and Team Jelly grabbed seven points each. Team Soul was eliminated early with only two points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team H4K demonstrated impressive performances in the second game and ensured a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit, too, played nicely and claimed 16 points, including 10 eliminations.

Royal Emperor, Team Halo, and 4EverxRedXRoss scored eight points each. Team New Champions and 4Merical Esports earned six points each. Team Jelly took five points, while Team Soul had another poor match as the side scored only three points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Ninzae’s brilliant gameplay helped Team Jelly win the third match of the BGIS Quarterfinals with 14 points. Royale Emperor also showed outstanding performances and earned 17 points. GlitchxReborn managed 13 points to their name.

Raka X SAS scored 11 points, while TWOB and Bot Army achieved seven points each. Team Soul, yet again, failed to perform well and grabbed only four points.

