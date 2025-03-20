BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1 Group B: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 20, 2025 18:56 IST
Group B took part in three matches of BGIS Quarterfinals on March 20
Group B teams took part in three matches of BGIS Quarterfinals on March 20 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

Teams from Group B played their initial three matches of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals on March 20. They will take part in their remaining three games on the following day, March 21. 4EverxRedXRoss showcased phenomenal gameplay on Thursday and claimed first place with 36 points, including 25 eliminations. Team H4K was second in the table with 28 points.

Team Jelly, Royal Emperor, and 8Bit collected 26 points each and ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Raka X SAS and GlitchXReborn scored 25 and 24 points, respectively. Team Soul had a slow start to the Quarterfinals as the fan-favorite squad came 13th with only nine points. Autobotz Esports finished in the last spot with only two points.

Overall standings of Group B after Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1

youtube-cover
  1. 4EverxRedXRoss - 36 points
  2. Team H4K - 28 points
  3. Team Jelly - 26 points
  4. Royal Emperor - 26 points
  5. Team 8Bit - 26 points
  6. Raka X SAS - 25 points
  7. GlitchxReborn - 24 points
  8. 4Merical Esports - 19 points
  9. Team Halo - 12 points
  10. TSTY X TWOB - 12 points
  11. Bot Army - 11 points
  12. Team New Champions - 9 points
  13. Team Soul - 9 points
  14. AIB Esports - 4 points
  15. ESG Esports - 2 points
  16. Autobotz Esports - 2 points

Match 1 - Erangel

4EverxRedXRoss dominated the opening encounter of the BGIS Quarterfinals as the squad claimed a mammoth 27-point Chicken Dinner. Their players, Phoenix, Lucifer, Beast, and Arto took six, six, three, and two kills, respectively.

Raka X SAS, too, had a good run, securing 10 points. GlitchxReborn and Team H4K earned nine and eight points, respectively. 8Bit and Team Jelly grabbed seven points each. Team Soul was eliminated early with only two points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team H4K demonstrated impressive performances in the second game and ensured a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit, too, played nicely and claimed 16 points, including 10 eliminations.

Royal Emperor, Team Halo, and 4EverxRedXRoss scored eight points each. Team New Champions and 4Merical Esports earned six points each. Team Jelly took five points, while Team Soul had another poor match as the side scored only three points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Ninzae’s brilliant gameplay helped Team Jelly win the third match of the BGIS Quarterfinals with 14 points. Royale Emperor also showed outstanding performances and earned 17 points. GlitchxReborn managed 13 points to their name.

Raka X SAS scored 11 points, while TWOB and Bot Army achieved seven points each. Team Soul, yet again, failed to perform well and grabbed only four points.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
