BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals will take place on March 20, with Groups B and C set to play their first three matches. Notable teams like GodLike Esports, Soul, and Revenant XSpark will be seen in action on the opening day of this stage.

Ad

A total of 64 teams, divided into four groups, will compete in the Quarterfinals. The top 16 on the overall scoreboard will secure spots in the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will advance to the Wildcard.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Ad

Trending

Here are the teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

Group A

Likitha Esports Gujarat Tigers AKZ IIT Reckoning Esports Altitude Troye SOA DCLW Vasista Esports Hyderabad Hydras DSL Medal Esports Raven Esports ARRC FS Esports

Group B

4Merical Esports Just Jelly AIB Autobotz H4K New Champions RES Bot Army BLITZ 4Everx Team 8Bit REMP Team Soul GalaxyxReborn Halo TWOB

Group C

Jaguar Team Tamilas ACEO Revenant XSpark TMM Orangutan GodLike Esports Eggy Rivals Ape X THW NRI GODSGIVEN DOD Alibaba Raiders ARC SES

Group D

4TR WBG Cincinnati Kids Phoenix K9 Squad Team Versatile 4Barriers Genesis Esports Gods Reign BO7S 2OP Team VST WindGod M4 NVS SWE

Schedule and how to watch

Ad

Group B will participate in the first three matches of Day 1, while Group C will compete in the last three. All six encounters will be livestreamed in Hindi and English on the YouTube channels of Krafton India Esports on March 20, 2025, at 3 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C

Match 5 - Miramar - Group C

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C

Ad

Team Soul, who put in outstanding performances at the Grind event in February, belongs to Group B.

4Merical and Just Jelly also delivered stellar performances in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025 and will aim to maintain their momentum in the Quarterfinals.

Defending champion Revenant XSpark is placed in Group C, along with Team GodLike, Team Tamilas, and Orangutan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback