BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified Mar 20, 2025 08:49 IST
Quarterfinals of BGIS 2025 kicks off on March 20 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Quarterfinals of BGIS 2025 kicks off on March 20 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals will take place on March 20, with Groups B and C set to play their first three matches. Notable teams like GodLike Esports, Soul, and Revenant XSpark will be seen in action on the opening day of this stage.

Ad

A total of 64 teams, divided into four groups, will compete in the Quarterfinals. The top 16 on the overall scoreboard will secure spots in the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will advance to the Wildcard.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

Group A

  1. Likitha Esports
  2. Gujarat Tigers
  3. AKZ
  4. IIT
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Altitude
  7. Troye
  8. SOA
  9. DCLW
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. DSL
  13. Medal Esports
  14. Raven Esports
  15. ARRC
  16. FS Esports

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. Just Jelly
  3. AIB
  4. Autobotz
  5. H4K
  6. New Champions
  7. RES
  8. Bot Army
  9. BLITZ
  10. 4Everx
  11. Team 8Bit
  12. REMP
  13. Team Soul
  14. GalaxyxReborn
  15. Halo
  16. TWOB

Group C

  1. Jaguar
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. ACEO
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. TMM
  6. Orangutan
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Eggy
  9. Rivals Ape X
  10. THW
  11. NRI
  12. GODSGIVEN
  13. DOD
  14. Alibaba Raiders
  15. ARC
  16. SES

Group D

  1. 4TR
  2. WBG
  3. Cincinnati Kids
  4. Phoenix
  5. K9 Squad
  6. Team Versatile
  7. 4Barriers
  8. Genesis Esports
  9. Gods Reign
  10. BO7S
  11. 2OP
  12. Team VST
  13. WindGod
  14. M4
  15. NVS
  16. SWE

Schedule and how to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

Group B will participate in the first three matches of Day 1, while Group C will compete in the last three. All six encounters will be livestreamed in Hindi and English on the YouTube channels of Krafton India Esports on March 20, 2025, at 3 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group B
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group B
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group C
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group C
Ad

Team Soul, who put in outstanding performances at the Grind event in February, belongs to Group B.

4Merical and Just Jelly also delivered stellar performances in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025 and will aim to maintain their momentum in the Quarterfinals.

Defending champion Revenant XSpark is placed in Group C, along with Team GodLike, Team Tamilas, and Orangutan.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी