BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals will take place on March 20, with Groups B and C set to play their first three matches. Notable teams like GodLike Esports, Soul, and Revenant XSpark will be seen in action on the opening day of this stage.
A total of 64 teams, divided into four groups, will compete in the Quarterfinals. The top 16 on the overall scoreboard will secure spots in the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will advance to the Wildcard.
Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals
Here are the teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:
Group A
- Likitha Esports
- Gujarat Tigers
- AKZ
- IIT
- Reckoning Esports
- Altitude
- Troye
- SOA
- DCLW
- Vasista Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- DSL
- Medal Esports
- Raven Esports
- ARRC
- FS Esports
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- Just Jelly
- AIB
- Autobotz
- H4K
- New Champions
- RES
- Bot Army
- BLITZ
- 4Everx
- Team 8Bit
- REMP
- Team Soul
- GalaxyxReborn
- Halo
- TWOB
Group C
- Jaguar
- Team Tamilas
- ACEO
- Revenant XSpark
- TMM
- Orangutan
- GodLike Esports
- Eggy
- Rivals Ape X
- THW
- NRI
- GODSGIVEN
- DOD
- Alibaba Raiders
- ARC
- SES
Group D
- 4TR
- WBG
- Cincinnati Kids
- Phoenix
- K9 Squad
- Team Versatile
- 4Barriers
- Genesis Esports
- Gods Reign
- BO7S
- 2OP
- Team VST
- WindGod
- M4
- NVS
- SWE
Schedule and how to watch
Group B will participate in the first three matches of Day 1, while Group C will compete in the last three. All six encounters will be livestreamed in Hindi and English on the YouTube channels of Krafton India Esports on March 20, 2025, at 3 pm IST.
Here is the schedule for Day 1:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group B
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group B
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group C
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group C
Team Soul, who put in outstanding performances at the Grind event in February, belongs to Group B.
4Merical and Just Jelly also delivered stellar performances in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025 and will aim to maintain their momentum in the Quarterfinals.
Defending champion Revenant XSpark is placed in Group C, along with Team GodLike, Team Tamilas, and Orangutan.