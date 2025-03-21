BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 2: Groups, schedule, and where to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:32 IST
Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals takes place on March 21 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports )
Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals takes place on March 21 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports )

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals is scheduled for Friday, March 21. Groups B and C, who participated in their first three matches on Day 1, will now play the remaining three. 4EverxRedXRoss and H4K from Group B made a strong start on the opening day, while Team Tamilas, NRI, and TMM from Group C delivered exceptional performances.

The Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025 feature four groups, each consisting of 16 teams. The top 16 on the overall points table will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will be relegated to the Wildcard stage.

Participating clubs in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are all the groups and teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

Group A

  1. Likitha Esports
  2. Gujarat Tigers
  3. AKZ
  4. IIT
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Altitude
  7. Troye
  8. SOA
  9. DCLW
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. DSL
  13. Medal Esports
  14. Raven Esports
  15. ARRC
  16. FS Esports

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. Just Jelly
  3. AIB
  4. Autobotz
  5. H4K
  6. New Champions
  7. RES
  8. Bot Army
  9. BLITZ
  10. 4Everx
  11. Team 8Bit
  12. REMP
  13. Team Soul
  14. GalaxyxReborn
  15. Halo
  16. TWOB

Group C

  1. Jaguar
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. ACEO
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. TMM
  6. Orangutan
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Eggy
  9. Rivals Ape X
  10. THW
  11. NRI
  12. GODSGIVEN
  13. DOD
  14. Alibaba Raiders
  15. ARC
  16. SES

Group D

  1. 4TR
  2. WBG
  3. Cincinnati Kids
  4. Phoenix
  5. K9 Squad
  6. Team Versatile
  7. 4Barriers
  8. Genesis Esports
  9. Gods Reign
  10. BO7S
  11. 2OP
  12. Team VST
  13. WindGod
  14. M4
  15. NVS
  16. SWE

Where to watch and schedule

On March 21, 2025, Group C will compete in their first three matches of the day, followed by the final three for Group B. Fans can watch these six encounters live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel, starting at 3 pm IST.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3:30 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 4:15 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:00 pm
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:40 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 6:20 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 7:05 pm

Day 1 summary

4EverxRedXRoss shone brightly on Day 1 of the BGIS Quarterfinals, finishing at the top of the Group B table with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner. H4K Esports secured second place with 28 points, while Team Jelly finished third with 26 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Royal Emperor and 8Bit earned 26 points each across three matches. Meanwhile, Res, GalaxyxRwborn, and 4Merical accumulated 25, 24, and 19 points respectively. Team Soul, however, scored only nine points.

In Group C, Team Tamilas demonstrated impressive consistency and claimed the top spot with 36 points. NRI and Mastermind Mavericks followed with 31 and 30 points, respectively.

Renowned teams Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and GodLike scored 24, 23, and 22 points, respectively, on Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
