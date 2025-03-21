BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 2: Groups, schedule, and where to watch 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals is scheduled for Friday, March 21. Groups B and C, who participated in their first three matches on Day 1, will now play the remaining three. 4EverxRedXRoss and H4K from Group B made a strong start on the opening day, while Team Tamilas, NRI, and TMM from Group C delivered exceptional performances.
The Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025 feature four groups, each consisting of 16 teams. The top 16 on the overall points table will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will be relegated to the Wildcard stage.
Participating clubs in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals
Here are all the groups and teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:
Group A
- Likitha Esports
- Gujarat Tigers
- AKZ
- IIT
- Reckoning Esports
- Altitude
- Troye
- SOA
- DCLW
- Vasista Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- DSL
- Medal Esports
- Raven Esports
- ARRC
- FS Esports
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- Just Jelly
- AIB
- Autobotz
- H4K
- New Champions
- RES
- Bot Army
- BLITZ
- 4Everx
- Team 8Bit
- REMP
- Team Soul
- GalaxyxReborn
- Halo
- TWOB
Group C
- Jaguar
- Team Tamilas
- ACEO
- Revenant XSpark
- TMM
- Orangutan
- GodLike Esports
- Eggy
- Rivals Ape X
- THW
- NRI
- GODSGIVEN
- DOD
- Alibaba Raiders
- ARC
- SES
Group D
- 4TR
- WBG
- Cincinnati Kids
- Phoenix
- K9 Squad
- Team Versatile
- 4Barriers
- Genesis Esports
- Gods Reign
- BO7S
- 2OP
- Team VST
- WindGod
- M4
- NVS
- SWE
Where to watch and schedule
On March 21, 2025, Group C will compete in their first three matches of the day, followed by the final three for Group B. Fans can watch these six encounters live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel, starting at 3 pm IST.
Here is the schedule for Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3:30 pm
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 4:15 pm
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:00 pm
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:40 pm
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 6:20 pm
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 7:05 pm
Day 1 summary
4EverxRedXRoss shone brightly on Day 1 of the BGIS Quarterfinals, finishing at the top of the Group B table with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner. H4K Esports secured second place with 28 points, while Team Jelly finished third with 26 points and one Chicken Dinner.
Royal Emperor and 8Bit earned 26 points each across three matches. Meanwhile, Res, GalaxyxRwborn, and 4Merical accumulated 25, 24, and 19 points respectively. Team Soul, however, scored only nine points.
In Group C, Team Tamilas demonstrated impressive consistency and claimed the top spot with 36 points. NRI and Mastermind Mavericks followed with 31 and 30 points, respectively.
Renowned teams Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and GodLike scored 24, 23, and 22 points, respectively, on Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals.