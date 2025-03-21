BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 2: Groups, schedule, and where to watch 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals is scheduled for Friday, March 21. Groups B and C, who participated in their first three matches on Day 1, will now play the remaining three. 4EverxRedXRoss and H4K from Group B made a strong start on the opening day, while Team Tamilas, NRI, and TMM from Group C delivered exceptional performances.

The Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025 feature four groups, each consisting of 16 teams. The top 16 on the overall points table will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will be relegated to the Wildcard stage.

Participating clubs in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are all the groups and teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

Group A

Likitha Esports Gujarat Tigers AKZ IIT Reckoning Esports Altitude Troye SOA DCLW Vasista Esports Hyderabad Hydras DSL Medal Esports Raven Esports ARRC FS Esports

Group B

4Merical Esports Just Jelly AIB Autobotz H4K New Champions RES Bot Army BLITZ 4Everx Team 8Bit REMP Team Soul GalaxyxReborn Halo TWOB

Group C

Jaguar Team Tamilas ACEO Revenant XSpark TMM Orangutan GodLike Esports Eggy Rivals Ape X THW NRI GODSGIVEN DOD Alibaba Raiders ARC SES

Group D

4TR WBG Cincinnati Kids Phoenix K9 Squad Team Versatile 4Barriers Genesis Esports Gods Reign BO7S 2OP Team VST WindGod M4 NVS SWE

Where to watch and schedule

On March 21, 2025, Group C will compete in their first three matches of the day, followed by the final three for Group B. Fans can watch these six encounters live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel, starting at 3 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:00 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:40 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 6:20 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 7:05 pm

Day 1 summary

4EverxRedXRoss shone brightly on Day 1 of the BGIS Quarterfinals, finishing at the top of the Group B table with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner. H4K Esports secured second place with 28 points, while Team Jelly finished third with 26 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Royal Emperor and 8Bit earned 26 points each across three matches. Meanwhile, Res, GalaxyxRwborn, and 4Merical accumulated 25, 24, and 19 points respectively. Team Soul, however, scored only nine points.

In Group C, Team Tamilas demonstrated impressive consistency and claimed the top spot with 36 points. NRI and Mastermind Mavericks followed with 31 and 30 points, respectively.

Renowned teams Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and GodLike scored 24, 23, and 22 points, respectively, on Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals.

