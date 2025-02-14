BGIS 2025 Round 1: Dates, format, and more

Round 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 is all set to kick off on February 16, 2025. A total of 1,024 teams will compete in this stage for 496 spots in Round 2. The stage will run across eight days and conclude on February 23, 2025. Round 1 will not be broadcast live on any platforms.

BGIS 2025, the fourth edition of the India Series, is the first official BGMI tournament of the year. A huge prize pool of ₹2 crore will be distributed in this edition. It is being held in 10 different stages. The initial nine stages of the tournament will be played online, while the Grand Finals will be conducted offline in Kolkata.

Format and schedule for BGIS 2025 Round 1

The first round features 1,024 teams, with 1,016 coming from the In-Game Qualifiers and eight teams from the Grind Week 1. These teams will be seeded equally into 64 groups for this stage.

The top seven squads from each group will get a spot in Round 2. Apart from them, an additional 16 from the overall standings of the remaining teams will also qualify for the next stage. A total of 496 organizations from Round 1 will advance to Round 2, while the remaining contenders will be eliminated from this series.

Krafton has officially not yet revealed the names of all the participating teams. The In-Game Qualifiers were held from January 25 to February 2, where all registered squads participated and the top 1,016 advanced to Round 1. These underdog teams will strive to perform well in the upcoming stages and steal the limelight.

Week 1 of the ongoing Grind event was hosted from February 5-8, 2025; 16 teams participated with the bottom eight moving to the BGIS Round 1.

Here are the eight teams that have been chosen from the Grind Week 1:

Team Hope TMG Aerobotz Team Empire Team E4E A6 Team M4 Jubilant Divine

Team Hope and TMG had an average run in the Grind, finishing ninth and 10th in the overall standings. Aerobotz, a rising lineup, struggled and stood 11th. Team Empire, A6, and M4 also stumbled in the Grind. Jubilant Divine looked under pressure and stood bottom of the overall rankings. These squads will hope to bounce back in Round 1.

