BGIS 2025 Round 2 Group 1 and 2: Results, qualified teams for Round 3 and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Round 2 ended on February 28, 2025, and teams from Groups 1 and 2 played all six of their matches of this stage. The top seven teams from each group have seized their spots in Round 3. Krafton broadcast all the matches played by these two groups on YouTube.

Ad

A total of 512 teams have been divided into 32 groups for Round 2 of the event. In this round of the BGIS, 496 teams were selected from the previous round, while 32 teams were chosen from the Grind event. Only 240 teams from this stage will advance to Round 3 of BGIS 2025.

Group 1 and 2 results of BGIS 2025 Round 2

Ad

Trending

Group 1

1IQ Esports - 58 points 2OP Official - 55 points Youlike Esports - 54 points MDN - 52 points 7SEA - 49 points TGL - 46 points Flux Esports - 44 points Rising Above Esports - 38 points Team Ostmen - 31 points 4Misfit Gods - 30 points Alpfa Esports - 28 points Creed Esports - 25 points Just Kidding - 15 points Old School X - 11 points Team God Sons - 9 points Signed to God - 7 points

1IQ Esports was phenomenal in Group 1, earning the first spot with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. 2OP Official also looked impressive in their last three matches and secured the second rank with 55 points and two Chicken Dinners. Youlike Esports came third with 54 points.

Ad

Ad

MDN and 7SEA ensured fourth and fifth ranks with 52 and 49 points respectively. TGL claimed the sixth spot with 46 points, while Flux Esports earned the seventh position with 44 points. These seven teams from the group reached Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

Group 2

Blitz Gaming - 80 points Team Ocean Rivals - 54 points Bodoland Rising - 50 points Error Esports - 42 points Swag Esports - 39 points Rivals Ape X - 39 points Aerobotz Esports - 38 points Renascent Esports - 33 points Elite Warriors - 31 points Veterans Esports - 26 points Terror Esports - 25 points Team D4T Official - 22 points The Supari Gang - 21 points Archx - 21 points Team 4Man Legacy - 15 points K4C - 14 points

Ad

Blitz Gaming showed their dominance in Group 2, with the side scoring 80 points in six matches. Team Ocean Rivals also did well and grabbed second place with 54 points. Bodoland Rising and Error Esports ranked third and fourth with 50 and 42 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Swag and Rivals Ape earned fourth and fifth places respectively. Aerobotz Esports bounced back on Day 2 and finished seventh with 38 points. These top seven teams from Group 2 qualified for Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback