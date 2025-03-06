BGIS 2025 Round 3 Day 1: Overall points table and summary 

Modified Mar 06, 2025
BGIS Round 3 started on March 6 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Round 3 was played on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Groups 1 and 2 played their three matches of the stage. Welt OMG had an excellent run in Group 1, while Team Insane displayed an amazing performance in Group 2. The teams from these groups will compete in their remaining three games of Round 3 on March 7, 2025.

A total of 256 teams (divided into 16 groups) are contesting in BGIS 2025 Round 3. Each participating team will play six matches, with the top six teams from each group advancing to the next phase. Additionally, 16 teams from the overall leaderboard will also earn a spot in Round 4.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 3

Group 1

  1. Welt OMG - 57 points
  2. Wyld Fangs - 41 points
  3. CFxEye4Eye - 33 points
  4. 120xTZ - 31 points
  5. MDN Esports - 16 points
  6. Silly Esports - 15 points
  7. EZ - 13 points
  8. Team Future Stars - 13 points
  9. Legit Esports - 11 points
  10. Enchanttt V7 Esports - 7 points
  11. 4Highmen Esports - 7 points
  12. Friction Reborn - 7 points
  13. XXDR Gaming - 6 points
  14. Red Flame Esports - 5 points
  15. Tryhard Esports - 5 points
  16. Choudhary Gaming - 4 points

Welt OMG showcased amazing gameplay and won two Chicken Dinners in its three matches of BGIS Round 3. The team secured first place with 57 points, including 37 eliminations. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, acquired second rank with 41 points after demonstrating some aggressive gunplay. CFxEye4Eye and 120xTZ were third and fourth, with 33 and 31 points, respectively.

MDN and Silly Esports had mediocre runs, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively. Meanwhile, EZ and Team Future Stars took 13 points each. Red Flame, Tryhard, and Choudhary Gaming had a disappointing day, only managing 5, 5, and 4 points, respectively.

Group 2

  1. Team Insane - 45 points
  2. Team Shockwave - 31 points
  3. Altitude - 29 points
  4. Conqueror of Shooters - 25 points
  5. Team Gltchy - 23 points
  6. ELS Officials - 18 points
  7. Mysterious 4 - 17 points
  8. Team Supremes - 13 points
  9. Aero Esports - 13 points
  10. Team VST - 13 points
  11. Last Hope - 12 points
  12. Incredible Esports - 10 points
  13. Todfod Esports - 9 points
  14. Aaravos Esports - 6 points
  15. Imparable Esports - 6 points
  16. Team Weibo - 4 points
Team Insane, an experienced squad, came first in Group 2 of BGIS Round 3 with 45 points after three matches. The team claimed 28 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Team Shockwave grabbed second place with 31 points, despite not winning any game. Altitude came third with 29 points, followed by Conqueror of Shooters (25 points).

ELS Officials and Mysterious 4 scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, despite performing well in BGIS Round 2, Team VST had an average start to Round 3, finishing 10th with 13 points.

