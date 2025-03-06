BGIS 2025 Round 3 Day 1: Overall points table and summary 

Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Round 3 was played on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Groups 1 and 2 played their three matches of the stage. Welt OMG had an excellent run in Group 1, while Team Insane displayed an amazing performance in Group 2. The teams from these groups will compete in their remaining three games of Round 3 on March 7, 2025.

Ad

A total of 256 teams (divided into 16 groups) are contesting in BGIS 2025 Round 3. Each participating team will play six matches, with the top six teams from each group advancing to the next phase. Additionally, 16 teams from the overall leaderboard will also earn a spot in Round 4.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 3

Ad

Trending

Group 1

Welt OMG - 57 points Wyld Fangs - 41 points CFxEye4Eye - 33 points 120xTZ - 31 points MDN Esports - 16 points Silly Esports - 15 points EZ - 13 points Team Future Stars - 13 points Legit Esports - 11 points Enchanttt V7 Esports - 7 points 4Highmen Esports - 7 points Friction Reborn - 7 points XXDR Gaming - 6 points Red Flame Esports - 5 points Tryhard Esports - 5 points Choudhary Gaming - 4 points

Welt OMG showcased amazing gameplay and won two Chicken Dinners in its three matches of BGIS Round 3. The team secured first place with 57 points, including 37 eliminations. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, acquired second rank with 41 points after demonstrating some aggressive gunplay. CFxEye4Eye and 120xTZ were third and fourth, with 33 and 31 points, respectively.

Ad

MDN and Silly Esports had mediocre runs, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively. Meanwhile, EZ and Team Future Stars took 13 points each. Red Flame, Tryhard, and Choudhary Gaming had a disappointing day, only managing 5, 5, and 4 points, respectively.

Group 2

Team Insane - 45 points Team Shockwave - 31 points Altitude - 29 points Conqueror of Shooters - 25 points Team Gltchy - 23 points ELS Officials - 18 points Mysterious 4 - 17 points Team Supremes - 13 points Aero Esports - 13 points Team VST - 13 points Last Hope - 12 points Incredible Esports - 10 points Todfod Esports - 9 points Aaravos Esports - 6 points Imparable Esports - 6 points Team Weibo - 4 points

Ad

Team Insane, an experienced squad, came first in Group 2 of BGIS Round 3 with 45 points after three matches. The team claimed 28 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Team Shockwave grabbed second place with 31 points, despite not winning any game. Altitude came third with 29 points, followed by Conqueror of Shooters (25 points).

ELS Officials and Mysterious 4 scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, despite performing well in BGIS Round 2, Team VST had an average start to Round 3, finishing 10th with 13 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback