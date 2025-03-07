BGIS 2025 Round 3 Group 1 and 2: Overall standings, highlights, and qualified teams for Round 4

By Gametube
Modified Mar 07, 2025 22:06 IST
Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Round 3 was held on Friday (Image via YouTube/Krfaton India Esports)
Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Round 3 was held on Friday (Image via YouTube/Krfaton India Esports)

Day 2 of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Round 3 took place on March 7, 2025. Teams from Groups 1 and 2 have participated in all six of their matches of the round. The six best-performing teams from each group grabbed a spot in Round 4 of the India Series. Their matches were live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Round 3 of BGIS 2025 features 16 groups, each with 16 teams. The stage began on March 6, 2025, and will run until March 9. Each participating team will compete in six matches.

Overall standings of BGIS Round 3 Group 1 and 2

Group 1

  1. Welt OMG - 79 points
  2. Wyld Fangs - 77 points
  3. 120xTZ - 60 points
  4. CFxEye4Eye - 43 points
  5. MDN Esports - 42 points
  6. XXDR Gaming - 41 points
  7. Team Future Stars - 33 points
  8. Silly Esports - 28 points
  9. Enchantt V7 Esports - 26 points
  10. Legit Esports - 22 points
  11. EZ - 20 points
  12. 4Highmen Esports - 17 points
  13. Tryhard Esports - 16 points
  14. Red Flame Esports - 16 points
  15. Friction Reborn - 13 points
  16. Choudhary Gaming - 9 points

Welt OMG played consistently and topped the overall scoreboard with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wyld Fangs also had a fantastic run, securing second rank with 77 points, including 63 kills. 120xTZ came third with 60 points.

CFxEye4Eye and MDN Esports were fourth and fifth, with 43 and 42 points, respectively. XXDR Gaming ranked sixth with 41 points and two Chicken Dinners. These six top teams qualified for the BGIS Round 4 from Group 1.

Group 2

  1. Team Insane - 102 points
  2. Altitude - 58 points
  3. Team Shockwave - 52 points
  4. Conqueror of Shooters - 45 points
  5. Team VST - 40 points
  6. Mysterious 4 - 39 points
  7. ELS Officials - 35 points
  8. Team Gltchy - 31 points
  9. Incredible Esports - 30 points
  10. Aero Esports - 25 points
  11. Team Supremes - 23 points
  12. Todfod Esports - 19 points
  13. Last Hope - 19 points
  14. Aaravose Esports - 10 points
  15. Team Weibo - 10 points
  16. Imparable Esports - 8 points
Team Insane came out on top in Group 2 of BGIS Round 3. The team scored 102 points, including two Chicken Dinners and 65 kills. Altitude and Team Shockwave came second and third, with 58 and 52 points, respectively.

Conqueror of Shooters ranked fourth with 45 points, followed by Team VST. Mysterious 4 was sixth with 39 points. These six teams from Group 2 advanced to the BGIS Round 4.

Edited by Niladri Roy
