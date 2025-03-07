BGIS 2025 Round 3 Group 1 and 2: Overall standings, highlights, and qualified teams for Round 4

Day 2 of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Round 3 took place on March 7, 2025. Teams from Groups 1 and 2 have participated in all six of their matches of the round. The six best-performing teams from each group grabbed a spot in Round 4 of the India Series. Their matches were live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Ad

Round 3 of BGIS 2025 features 16 groups, each with 16 teams. The stage began on March 6, 2025, and will run until March 9. Each participating team will compete in six matches.

Overall standings of BGIS Round 3 Group 1 and 2

Ad

Trending

Group 1

Welt OMG - 79 points Wyld Fangs - 77 points 120xTZ - 60 points CFxEye4Eye - 43 points MDN Esports - 42 points XXDR Gaming - 41 points Team Future Stars - 33 points Silly Esports - 28 points Enchantt V7 Esports - 26 points Legit Esports - 22 points EZ - 20 points 4Highmen Esports - 17 points Tryhard Esports - 16 points Red Flame Esports - 16 points Friction Reborn - 13 points Choudhary Gaming - 9 points

Welt OMG played consistently and topped the overall scoreboard with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wyld Fangs also had a fantastic run, securing second rank with 77 points, including 63 kills. 120xTZ came third with 60 points.

Ad

CFxEye4Eye and MDN Esports were fourth and fifth, with 43 and 42 points, respectively. XXDR Gaming ranked sixth with 41 points and two Chicken Dinners. These six top teams qualified for the BGIS Round 4 from Group 1.

Group 2

Team Insane - 102 points Altitude - 58 points Team Shockwave - 52 points Conqueror of Shooters - 45 points Team VST - 40 points Mysterious 4 - 39 points ELS Officials - 35 points Team Gltchy - 31 points Incredible Esports - 30 points Aero Esports - 25 points Team Supremes - 23 points Todfod Esports - 19 points Last Hope - 19 points Aaravose Esports - 10 points Team Weibo - 10 points Imparable Esports - 8 points

Ad

Team Insane came out on top in Group 2 of BGIS Round 3. The team scored 102 points, including two Chicken Dinners and 65 kills. Altitude and Team Shockwave came second and third, with 58 and 52 points, respectively.

Conqueror of Shooters ranked fourth with 45 points, followed by Team VST. Mysterious 4 was sixth with 39 points. These six teams from Group 2 advanced to the BGIS Round 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback