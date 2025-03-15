BGIS 2025 Round 4 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 15, 2025 21:44 IST
Gods Reign performed well on Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Round 4 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Gods Reign performed well on Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Round 4 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 Round 4 took place on March 15. Groups 3 and 4 competed in their initial three matches of this phase and will play their remaining games on March 16. Gods Reign, an experienced BGMI crew, claimed first rank in Group 3 after impressive performances. 4Merical Esports emerged as table toppers in Group 4 after their three games.

Round 4 of the BGIS features eight groups each with 16 teams. The first to six placed teams from each group will register their names for the Quarterfinals. 16 teams from the overall standings will also be selected for the Wildcard stage.

Day 3 overview of BGIS 2025 Round 4

Group 3

  1. Gods Reign - 42 points
  2. Alibaba Raiders - 27 points
  3. Team Shockwave - 25 points
  4. Arc Knight - 24 points
  5. TSYLxTWOB - 21 points
  6. TGL - 20 points
  7. TMG Gaming - 17 points
  8. Myth Official - 15 points
  9. CFSxEye4Eye - 13 points
  10. Last Hope Esports - 12 points
  11. Team Botx - 12 points
  12. SBA Esports - 11 points
  13. 4 Barriers - 10 points
  14. Team Mayank - 8 points
  15. Genxfm Esports - 8 points
  16. AIB - 5 points

Gods Reign occupied first position with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner in Group 3. Alibaba Raiders and Team Shockwave grabbed second and third places with 27 and 25 points, respectively.

ARC and TWOB took 24 and 21 points, respectively. SBA Esports had a poor start to the BGIS Round 4, as they scored only 11 points. GenxFM, a popular team, collected only eight points in three matches.

Group 4

  1. 4Merical Esports - 34 points
  2. Genesis - 32 points
  3. Blitz Gaming - 28 points
  4. ESG Esports - 25 points
  5. Raka X SAS Esports - 24 points
  6. NRI Esports - 23 points
  7. Shadow Blitz - 18 points
  8. LOC X DIE - 18 points
  9. Wyld Fangs - 17 points
  10. Dragon Esports - 13 points
  11. WindGod - 12 points
  12. 4Fraggers - 9 points
  13. SWGxFF Esports - 9 points
  14. Neonx Esports - 8 points
  15. ACE Official - 4 points
  16. Team Heads Held With - 0 points

4Merical scored 34 points in three matches and secured first spot in Group 4 of the BGIS Round 4. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, stood second in the group with 32 points. Blitz Gaming and ESG earned the third and fourth spots with 28 and 25 points, respectively.

Raka X SAS Esports ranked fifth with 24 points and one Chicken Dinner. Shadow Blitz and LoC X DIE collected 18 points each. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, came ninth with 17 points, followed by Dragon and WindGod.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
