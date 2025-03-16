BGIS 2025 Round 4 Day 4: Results and highlights

The fourth and final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Round 4 came to a close on March 16, 2025. Group 3 and 4 participated in their remaining three matches of this phase. Each participant contested in six games in Round 4. The top seven squads from each group made it to the Quarterfinals.

Round 4 of the India Series 2025 featured 128 teams, who were seeded into eight groups. Seven teams from each group, i.e, total 56 teams, qualified for the BGIS Quarterfinals, while 16 teams from the overall points table made it to the Wildcard Stage.

Day 4 summary of BGIS 2025 Round 4

Group 3

Gods Reign - 98 points Alibaba Raiders - 48 points AIB Esports - 44 points ARC Knight - 41 points 4Barriers - 40 points TstylXTwob - 38 points Team Shockwave - 35 points SBA Esports - 34 points Myth Official - 30 points Genxfm - 25 points TGL - 24 points TMG Gaming - 20 points Team Mayank - 18 points CsfxEye4Eye - 17 points Last Hope Esports - 16 points Team Botx - 14 points

Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, dominated Group 3, scoring 98 points in six matches. Alibaba Raiders and AIB ranked second and third, with 48 and 44 points respectively.

ARC came fourth with 41 points, while 4Barriers claimed fifth rank with 40 points. TWOB finished sixth with 38 points, followed by Team Shockwave. These seven teams qualified for the Quarterfinals.

Group 4

4Merical Esports - 64 points WindGod - 62 points Blitz Gaming - 60 points NRI Esports - 45 points Raka X SAS Esports - 43 points ACE - 40 points Genesis Esports - 40 points ESG Esports - 36 points LOC X DIE - 33 points Shadow Blitz - 32 points Wyld Fangs - 28 points Dragon Esports - 22 points SWGxFF - 14 points Team Heads Held High - 13 points Neonx - 12 points 4Fraggers - 10 points

4Merical Esports displayed an amazing performance in Group 4 and secured first place with 64 points. WindGod also played extremely well in their final three matches and ranked second in the overall standings with 62 points.

Blitz, NRI, and Raka X SAS were third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. ACE official ranked sixth, while Genesis came seventh. These seven best teams from the group moved to the Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025.

