BGIS 2025 Round 4 Group 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarterfinals, and summary

Teams from Group 2 played all of their six matches of Round 4 of the BGIS 2025. The best six teams have secured their spot in the Quarterfinals. Rivals Ape X, a rising BGMI squad, ranked first in the group with 59 points, including 37 eliminations. They claimed two Chicken Dinners and delivered good performances in this round.

Ad

The initial two days of Round 4 occurred on March 11 and 12. Krafton live-streamed the matches of Groups 1 and 2. A total of 128 teams, divided into eight groups, are contesting in this round. The final two days of this stage of the competition will take place on March 15 and 16.

Group 2 results of BGIS 2025 Round 4

Ad

Trending

Rivals Ape X - 59 points Altitude - 57 points Raven Esports - 54 points Mysterious 4 - 46 points Team Halo - 46 points Team 8Bit - 44 points Diesel Esports - 40 points CV Academy - 39 points Welt OMG - 39 points Volcano Esports - 36 points Rider Esports - 36 Dawn Who Cares - 15 points Cyclone - 15 points Sign to Gods - 15 points CSG x Sarkar Gaming - 11 points Dread Havoc - 5 points

Altitude improved their performance in their last six matches of the BGIS Round 4 and moved up to second rank with 57 points and one Chicken Dinner. Raven Esports had a strong run on opening day, but they faltered on Day 2 and slipped to third place with 54 points.

Ad

Ad

Mysterious 4 performed brilliantly in their last three matches and jumped to the fourth spot with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Halo acquired the fifth rank with 46 points. Team 8Bit, which features Owais and Ash, ranked sixth in the group with 44 points. These top six teams have secured their place in the Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025.

Diesel Esports came seventh in Group 1 with 40 points. CV Academy improved their performance in their last three matches but, unfortunately, failed to finish in the top six of the overall standings. They came eighth with 39 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Welt OMG, Volcano, and Rider Esports had an average run as they were ninth, 10th, and 11th with 39, 36, and 36 points, respectively. Dawn Who Cares, Cyclone, and Sign To God collected 15 points each in this round. Sarkar Gaming also failed and ended up in the 15th spot with 11 points. Dread Havoc had a lackluster run, as the side sat at the bottom with only five total points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback