BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1: Teams, groups, and schedule 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 will take place on Saturday, March 29. In total, 32 BGMI squads will clash against each other for eight spots in the Grand Finals. The clubs have been seeded into four groups, competing in a round-robin structure.
In the Semifinals Week 1, the 16 top teams from the Quarterfinals will contest, while the remaining 16 teams have been chosen from the Wildcard. This stage will feature 12 matches for each team.
First to eighth teams from the overall points table of the Semifinals Week 1 will advance to the Grand Finals. The remaining 24 teams will move to the Semifinals Week 2.
Groups for BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1
Group A
- Troy Tamilan Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Revenant XSpark
- SOA
- Orangutan
- True Ripper X Jelly
- FS Esports
- TWOB
Group B
- GodLike
- 8Bit
- Rider Esports
- Hail Inferno Squad
- Altitude
- Bot Army
- Wobble Gaming
- 4EverX
Group C
- Reckoning
- Genesis
- Medal Esports
- Diesel Esports
- Mastermind Mavericks
- H4K
- Cincinnati Kids
- GlitchxReborn
Group D
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Team Soul
- Phoenix
- Likitha
- Team Versatile
- Rivalry
- THWxNONX
- Team Tamilas
Schedule
The first match will be held between Groups A and B in Erangel. The second and third matches will be played between Groups A and C. The fourth encounter will be hosted between Groups B and C, followed by Groups B and D. The sixth and last game of the day will be played between Groups C and D.
Here is the schedule for Day 1:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and B
- Match 2 - Miramar- Groups A and C
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and C
- Match 4 - Erangel - Groups B and C
- Match 5 - Miramar - Groups B and D
- Match 6 - Erangel - Groups C and D
Underdog teams Mastermind Mavericks, NRI, and SOA were phenomenal in the Quarterfinals. They were in the top five of the overall standings. These teams will hope to perform well against experienced teams in the Semifinals as well.
Defending champions Revenant XSpark also look great in the Quarterfinals. The team will aim to win the third consecutive official title in this event. True Rippers recently signed Team Jelly, who played well in the previous stages. Some renowned squads like Team GodLike, Vasista, Likitha, and Soul bounced back in the Wildcard after their mediocre performances in the Quarterfinals.