BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1: Teams, groups, format, and how to watch 

The Semifinals Week 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 has been scheduled to be held from March 29 to April 1, 2025. A total of 32 BGMI teams will engage against one another for eight spots in the Grand Finals, which will be played in Kolkata in April. The bottom 24 teams from the stage will get another chance, as they will compete in the Semifinals Week 2 for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals.

The Semifinals Week 1 will pit the top 32 teams of the Quarterfinals and Wildcard stages, featuring 16 teams each. Divided into four groups, these teams will play in the round robin format, with every team taking part in 12 matches. The best eight teams from the overall standings will be advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 24 will be relegated to the Semifinals Week 2.

Participating teams and groups of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Group A

Troy Tamilan Esports Vasista Esports Revenant XSpark SOA Orangutan True Ripper X Jelly FS Esports TWOB

Group B

GodLike 8Bit Rider Esports Hail Inferno Squad Altitude Bot Army Wobble Gaming 4EverX

Group C

Reckoning Genesis Medal Esports Diesel Esports Mastermind Mavericks H4K Cincinnati Kids GlitchxReborn

Group D

Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul Phoenix Likitha Team Versatile Rivalry xNRI THWxNONX Team Tamilas

Where to watch

The Semifinals will be broadcast live on Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel, from 3 pm onwards in both Hindi and English. Each day of the Semifinals Week 1 will feature six matches across three maps — Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

In the Quarterfinals, Mastermind Mavericks had a thrilling run, with the rising squad leading the overall standings. NRI and Phoenix were also phenomenal as they were in the top three. Team Tamilas, a well-known squad, had a decent run too.

True Rippers has signed Team Jelly's lineup ahead of the BGIS Semifinals. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, also showed some good performances in the Quarterfinals. Revenant XSpark, the defending champion, was 11th in the overall standings in that stage.

In the Wildcard, GodLike Esports showed brilliant performances and secured the top position for itself. Cincinnati Kids, Vasista, and Likitha also looked impressive at this stage. Team Soul demonstrated improved performance in its last three matches.

Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, had an average run but managed to grab a spot in the BGIS Semifinals. Troy Tamilan barely made it to this stage. These clubs will hopefully perform well in their upcoming encounters.

